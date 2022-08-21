ST. JOHNSBURY — Preparation is underway for year-end celebrations, with First Night North accepting online applications for family-friendly acts who’d like to perform Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, as part of what’s known as Vermont’s favorite New Year’s Eve performing arts festival.
Formerly known as First Night St. Johnsbury, First Night North began in 1993 and was modeled after Burlington’s First Night festival. Attendance declined sharply in 2017 due to record-breaking cold temperatures, and the entire festival went online in 2020 due to Covid. First Night North is now planning its 30th festival, lining up musicians, dancers, comedians, puppeteers, storytellers, magicians, and more.
While First Night North relies year after year on a few tried-and-true acts, organizers always make room for exciting new performances and have a history of adapting on the fly to unforeseen circumstances. Covid-related challenges have been unprecedented, but First Night North has never canceled. Gathering community together, whether virtually or in person, has been increasingly important since 2020, and “First Night North organizers are more motivated than ever to provide a welcome sense of celebration and normalcy in persistently strange times,” said Erin Narey of Catamount Arts.
First Night North applicants are asked to familiarize with the following guidelines before filling out the online application in its entirety. Act content must be suitable for all ages. Artists may apply to perform one or two 45-minute sets. Artists are not required to perform two sets, (nor is First Night required to book two sets), but artists interested in doing so must indicate whether both sets will be identical or substantially different.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 15. The First Night North Committee will make decisions based on act variety, venue availability and overall budget, and plan to notify applicants of its decision by Oct. 1. To apply, use the following link to fill out the online form in its entirety by Sept. 15: https://forms.gle/YycD3rvg7GHbnd7d7. This link can also be found at catamountarts.org.
