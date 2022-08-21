FIRST_NIGHT_LOGO_RGB-600x440.png

ST. JOHNSBURY — Preparation is underway for year-end celebrations, with First Night North accepting online applications for family-friendly acts who’d like to perform Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, as part of what’s known as Vermont’s favorite New Year’s Eve performing arts festival.

Formerly known as First Night St. Johnsbury, First Night North began in 1993 and was modeled after Burlington’s First Night festival. Attendance declined sharply in 2017 due to record-breaking cold temperatures, and the entire festival went online in 2020 due to Covid. First Night North is now planning its 30th festival, lining up musicians, dancers, comedians, puppeteers, storytellers, magicians, and more.

