Vermont’s longest continuous New Year’s Eve performing arts festival returns to a live, in-person format on Friday, Dec. 31, and organizers are thrilled.
Last year, when performers couldn’t even rehearse together, never mind gather audiences for in-person shows, the event presented eight full hours of family-friendly entertainment on closed caption television and online. It was a welcome, safer way to ring in the New Year, as well as provide paying gigs to artists who badly needed them, but it just wasn’t the same.
“The virtual event last year was really wonderful,” says First Night North Coordinator Ashley Van Zandt of Catamount Arts, “but there’s nothing like experiencing the wide array of First Night performances in person.”
Typically, New Year’s Eve on St. Johnsbury’s Main Street means throngs of revelers greeting friends and neighbors as they walk, all bundled up, from puppet shows to bluegrass concerts, family fun fair to circus, perhaps pausing for a hot chocolate or to watch fire dancers in the closed-off streets. This year, First Night North resumes that well-loved tried-and-true format, presenting over 200 performers in 60+ shows in a dozen venues.
First Night regulars will be eager to welcome back favorites such as Marko the Magician and Hypnotist, Tritium Well, and the Kingdom All-Stars, as well as a wide array of musicians, storytellers, comedians, and dancers. All patrons are encouraged, however, to study the schedule closely and note changes that organizers hope will better include families with children. For example, the First Night North Ball of Lights will still go up at midnight, but the fireworks show will take place during the 8pm hour to accommodate children (and grown-ups) who can’t quite make it to midnight.
“Seeing the community come together to celebrate the arts for New Year’s Eve is my favorite night of the year,” adds Van Zandt. “The committee’s been working really hard all year to bring it back.”
Catamount’s 50+ live events this year confirmed that community members are eager to come together again and enjoy live shows. The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain, KCP shows such as MOMIX and Dorrance Dance, and ArtPort events like Adam Ezra and the Auction Gala with Kat Wright have all generated feedback from patrons who found themselves overwhelmed with emotion at sharing once again the collective experience of being part of a live audience.
Catamount’s return to live in-person programming, including First Night North, depends on safety strategies developed in partnership with local and state health professionals and with community cooperation in the implementation of those strategies. Like many arts organizations in the region, Catamount requires attendees at all in-person events to wear masks and to provide valid identification and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test dated within 72 hours of showtime. This policy allows attendance by all community members regardless of vaccination status, but requires strict adherence even among children. Any masked patron of any age who furnishes identification and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test is welcome at any Catamount Arts event including First Night North.
First Night North is Catamount’s largest event of the year and includes its largest audience of children, so Northern Counties Health Care is offering multiple testing sites in the days before the festival to ensure that children and adults who are unvaccinated or ineligible for vaccination can get free PCR testing in time to enjoy the festivities.
Northern Counties Health Care’s Chief Strategy Officer Chris Towne, said, “When we heard that Catamount Arts was planning to hold First Night in-person this year, we wanted to do what we could to help make it a safe event. We are able to do that by offering a pop-up testing location at the former Caplan’s Building through our partnership with the State of Vermont. This is also a great opportunity to use our newly acquired building for community health efforts. The arts are an essential way to foster joy, connection, and good health and we are proud to support Catamount Arts and First Night North.”
Northern Counties Health Care will be providing two opportunities for testing on Dec. 28. Appointments are strongly encouraged for testing. These can be made through the Vermont Department of Health website by visiting bit.ly/COVIDSchedulingVT or by calling the VT COVID-19 Call Center at 802-863-7240.
There will be a pop-up testing site at the former Caplan’s Building, 457 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury, on Dec. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. There will also be testing that same day from 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr. in St. Johnsbury.
Community partnerships have always been the magic behind First Night North. “First Night wouldn’t happen without community,” Van Zandt confirms. “Whether it’s support from sponsors, assistance from CALEX or our local public works, police, and fire departments, or the general public attending, this event is truly a community event.”
For more information about First Night North, including a complete schedule of performances, instructions for the purchase of admission wristbands, and Catamount Arts’ complete COVID-19 safety protocol, please visit www.catamountarts.org or www.firstnightnorth.org or call 802-748-2600.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test, visit www.bit.ly/COVIDSchedulingVT or call 802-863-7240. To view other testing and vaccination options in the Northeast Kingdom, visit www.nchcvt.org/covid19info.https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif.
The story was submitted by Catamount Arts.
