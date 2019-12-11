Preparations are underway for St. Johnsbury’s 27th annual celebration of the arts, featuring 83 shows by over 250 artists for eight full hours of substance-free, family-friendly entertainment. As Northeast Kingdom residents and visitors anticipate ringing in a new decade, many First Night North highlights come to mind: Marko the Magician and Hypnotist, Kingdom All-Stars, the Family Fun Fair and Maple Grove pancake supper, and of course the fireworks. Behind the scenes, however, is a vast dedicated team of volunteers.
“First Night would not be possible without the help of our volunteers,” said Ashley Van Zandt of Catamount Arts. “Volunteers assist for two-hour shifts, performing tasks such as checking admission buttons, announcing performers, and providing traffic support. Volunteers earn a free button for helping, but more importantly, they help ensure that 3,000 community members are able to participate in another New Year’s Eve celebration of the Arts!”
