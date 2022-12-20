Sharon Howell, left, headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy, and Melissa Potter, member of the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation, assembled outside Bethlehem Town Hall on Sunday to light the first candle on the menorah to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah. More than 35 community members gathered, and 20 people watched remotely on Zoom. The candle lighting ceremony continues this week for all eight nights of the holiday, with a candle lit each night. David Goldstone, right, president of the BHC, called Hanukkah a celebration and a "holiday of freedom." (Photo by Robert Blechl)
Sharon Howell, left, headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy, and Melissa Potter, a member of the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation, assembled outside Bethlehem Town Hall on Sunday to light the first candle on the menorah to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah. More than 35 community members gathered, and 20 people watched remotely on Zoom. The candle lighting ceremony continues this week for all eight nights of the holiday, with a candle lit each night. David Goldstone, right, president of the BHC, called Hanukkah a celebration and a “holiday of freedom.” (Photo by Robert Blechl)
