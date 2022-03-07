First Of Four Conspirators In 2008 Murder Released From Prison

The former North Haverhill teen who prosecutors said conspired in 2008 to kill a developmentally disabled man from Groton for flirting with his girlfriend has been released from state prison.
Michael Allen Robie, now 31, is the first of the four murder conspirators to be released, after serving less than 14 years of a total New Hampshire State Prison sentence of 20 to 40 years that carried five years off on the condition of completing an educational degree.
After a series of earned time reduction credits, Robie, who was arrested in October 2008 in connection to the stabbing death of Christoper Gray, 25, had his minimum time shortened to April 28, 2022, which was shortened even further, to Feb. 27, 2022.
His current designation under the system is community corrections.
In June 2021, Robie filed notice of a proposed work release.
On Thursday, his case went to a hearing in Concord before the New Hampshire Adult Parole Board, which has approved parole.
“They didn’t give me his location, and I don’t know if I’ll ever get that, but he’s down in the southern part of New Hampshire somewhere at a halfway house,” Annie Crowley, of Wells River, who had been Gray’s legal guardian, said Monday.
Robie was transferred to the halfway house sometime last year, she said.
“The last time I was at a parole hearing, I said to him your sentence hasn’t even begun yet,” said Crowley. “I said when you get out after being incarcerated since 17 that’s when the real world comes and that’s when it’s going to get real hard. Yes, you have a rough life, but your kind of in a protected environment and you’re exposure is limited. Once you get out of here, your exposure is a lot more than that. It’s tough. People see your record, hear your name. There will be things you’re going to be dealing with that you haven’t experienced yet. You will have to figure out who your resources are and stay connected to them to keep yourself out of prison, because you’ll go back.”
In January 2010, Robie pleaded guilty to 7½ to 15 years for first-degree assault, 7½ to 15 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, 2½ to 5 years for hindering apprehension or prosecution, and 2½ to 5 years for conspiracy to commit hindering apprehension or prosecution.
After the sentencing, Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Jeff Strelzin said the charges do not reflect murder because of a compromise between the defense and prosecution.
Gray worked as a cashier at the Wal-Mart in Woodsville and had been living at Crowley’s home.
His body was found the morning of Oct. 9, 2008, at 2477 Lime Kiln Road in North Haverhill, which Robie rented with Timothy Smith, now 37, Anthony Howe, now 31, and Amber Talbot, now 31.
Smith and Howe each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder and were each sentenced to 40 years to life in state prison.
Prosecutors said Gray was stabbed more than 30 times by Howe and Smith.
Talbot, who lured Gray to the property on the pretext of watching movies, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and murder by an accomplice and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.
Prosecutors said the initial plan to beat up Gray turned to murder after Smith suggested that they kill him.
Robie, who was in the Grafton County House of Corrections at the time for violating bail conditions in a previous and separate criminal case, agreed, they said.
Robie helped advance the plot through a series of jailhouse phone calls and instructed Smith, Howe, and Talbot how to hide evidence, said authorities.
Inmates are notified that all calls to and from the jail are recorded.
After he was implicated in Gray’s murder, investigators listened to the recordings of Robie’s calls.
Prosecutors said Talbot and Robie laughed after Talbot called Robie to say that Gray had been killed.
Through the years, Crowley would attend a hearing on motions filed by Robie seeking more time off of his sentence.
“I said to Mike you’re always asking for more and more time knocked off,” she said. “I get that it is your right. But I am certain Chris pleaded for his life. And no one really cared.”
Because of her work, Crowley was unable to make Robie’s latest parole hearing.
In her stead was Joelle Donnelly, victim’s advocate for the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.
“Her comments to me were that she felt that he would probably have a pretty good chance of being successful out in the community, provided he stays out of the North Country,” said Crowley.
In prison, Robie earned his bachelor’s degree, is close to completing a master’s degree, and has counseled inmates with thoughts of suicide, said Crowley.
“Joelle had told him last week, ‘You know Annie’s expectations are of you,’” said Crowley. “He said, ‘Yes, she expects me to continue my education, to be a productive member of my community, and to continue any mental health needs to adjust to being out in the community. I know that’s what she’s asked me to do and I fully intend on doing it. I hope she sees that I’m trying to do everything right in my life, being educated, taking advantage of the educational system while I’m here, and doing good for the people who are here.’”
Crowley said she really can’t argue with Robie.
“He has his education and put his nose to the grindstone and is doing what he can for the greater good of the system while he’s there,” she said. “There’s not much I can argue about. But once he gets out he needs to stay connected to the resources that he needs to keep himself stable and not get sucked into the wrong crowd.”
Robie will remain on parole for seven years, until Feb. 27, 2029, the maximum sentence ordered, unless discharged earlier by the parole board.
Parole conditions include completing all mental health treatment as needed and meeting standard parole conditions.
According to her case summary, Talbot has filed several motions to amend her sentence to reduce the time served.
With 240 days of earned time credit, her minimum release date is currently December 2032, according to state corrections records.
