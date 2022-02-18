There’s a new library in town, and it’s not your usual one.
Designed specifically for outdoor enthusiasts, The Gear Library is an initiative by the nonprofit Bethlehem Trails Association and is being spearheaded by Megan Schleck, of Littleton.
The concept is simple — members sign out gear, such as snowshoes or poles, just as they would sign out a book at a public library.
The Gear Library held its kick-off launch Thursday evening in Bethlehem at Rek-Lis Brewery, whose owners partnered with the BTA to put on their property the shed that serves as the library.
Bethlehem resident Jim McCann, a founder of BTA, latched onto the concept last September, during a retreat in Maine of The Borderlands, a coalition of a half dozen mountain biking groups, which includes BTA, PRKR MTN in Littleton and Kingdom Trails, that promotes an eight-destination trail system in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Quebec.
“There was a conversation that came up about a group in Maine that was doing one,” McCann said Friday. “I brought that back and was mulling it over and thought it would be something that would be good for our region.”
In a few short months, The Gear Library went from idea to reality, with Schleck, who has experience in startups, leading the way.
“She has a lot of drive and energy and we approached her to see if she could help out with it,” said McCann. “She has really taken the lead and run with it and has gotten a lot of the equipment that we have and has worked with Dave Smith at Rek-Lis to get the shed built.”
Through BTA’s nonprofit status, Schleck also wrote a grant application to the Neil and Louise Tillotson Foundation, which awarded The Gear Library $2,000 for the first batch of gear.
“That was enough to get the initial equipment, which is about a dozen pairs of snowshoes and some micro-spikes,” said McCann. “For now, we’re focusing on the snowshoes and micro-spikes out on the trails.”
The equipment is in a locked tan and red shed, about 10 feet by 12 feet, behind Rek-Lis.
Only members can get access to the lock code.
Going forward, the shed will house gear for all seasons.
For the upcoming season, the idea is to have available some equipment that not everyone has for the summer, durable gear like kid carriers, first aid kits, hiking poles, and possibly strider bikes for young children to take to the nearby pump track, said McCann.
As it rolls out, The Gear Library will be searching for future funding for equipment.
Possibilities are more grants, including from The Borderlands, as well as from library members themselves.
“It is a membership opportunity,” said McCann. “You can either be a free member or a paid member.”
Paid members, in a sense, are donors, and there is a sliding scale. There is also the option for paid rentals, which is another donation toward the effort.
Individual donations are also being accepted.
On Thursday, new members signed up for The Gear Library.
“It’s an ever-increasing number,” said McCann. “A lot of people have been open to signing up for it. This is the first in this area that is a free library with that model. It’s been great.”
