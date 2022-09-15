LITTLETON — A first-of-its-kind healthcare initiative in New Hampshire rolled out in the North Country on Thursday — the Northern New Hampshire Mobile Health Clinic.
The $1.2 million pilot project, launched by the New Hampshire Medical Society and North Country Health Consortium, is a community-based care option that strives to reduce barriers to healthcare and to better serve rural populations in Coos and northern Grafton counties who sometimes face challenges accessing brick-and-mortar healthcare facilities.
Providing immunizations, primary care services, blood pressure, glucose and other preventative care screenings, nutrition and wellness education, smoking cessation programs, health literacy, behavioral health and substance abuse support, and Wi-Fi capability for telehealth, the goal is to reach people where they are.
“The pure purpose is to increase access to healthcare,” Jim Potter, CEO of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said Thursday morning at Littleton Regional Healthcare, where the 2022 customized Mercedes van debuted before heading north to partnering hospitals in Coos.
To help fund it, the four partner hospitals — LRH, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin — kicked in $50,000 each.
Residents will have access to the van, which will make stops at locations across the northern part of the state this autumn, through the four hospitals.
The Point32Health Foundation, the primary sponsor that was formed by the combination of Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Foundation and Tufts Health Plan Foundation, provided a $500,000 matching grant to kick-start the initiative.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development came in with a special $281,000 rural emergency grant born during the COVID-19 pandemic that paid for the equipment inside.
Additional grants and sponsorships were received from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and Fidelity Investments.
The idea gained ground during the COVID-19 pandemic and was the brainchild of Potter, who spoke with Bill Brewster, the former vice-president of the New Hampshire market for Harvard Pilgrim and an officer of the medical society, who, in one of his last acts before retirement, arranged the $500,000 matching grant that pushed the vision toward reality.
“We realized during the pandemic that there were some serious needs,” said Potter. “Patients weren’t getting to hospitals and healthcare centers because of the pandemic. We knew that happened before. When we thought about it, I said what I’d really love to do is have about five mobile clinics across the state that are run by the local community hospitals and other partners to extend access to care for Granite Staters. This is our pilot. This is the first one.”
The medical society’s board cleared the idea on the condition that the society can’t own the van but can give it to a nonprofit that will run and staff it, in this case, the North Country Health Consortium (NCHC), which is the region’s public health network.
The medical society brought the partners together to get their input on the specific needs for the community and helped design the van, and then helped fund it.
Along with the $1.2 million, each of the hospitals has committed to a per diem fee, said Potter.
“With those two things, we can put this into operation in 2023,” he said.
There is enough money to keep it going for the next five or six years, and at the end of its life mission, the goal is to replace it, he said.
“This is a tremendous project and it wouldn’t have happened without each of our four hospital partners,” said Potter.
Brewster, who joined a group of celebrants by the van outside of LRH’s emergency department on Thursday morning, said Harvard Pilgrim as an insurance company began thinking about how to help those who were even more isolated and having difficulty accessing care during the pandemic.
With Bob Nutter, president and CEO of LRH; Ed Duffy, chief medical officer of LRH; the three other partnering hospitals; the USDA; and the other funders, the project was born, said Brewster.
The van will be fully outfitted and purchased with no price tag for the NCHC and local communities, said Potter.
“It all started with an idea,” said Duffy. “Every year we do a community health needs assessment where we go out and ask stakeholders what needs to be done to improve services and sustain healthcare. And every year, healthcare access is mentioned. This initiative here will help address healthcare access in the region.”
Rural healthcare is different than healthcare in other parts of New Hampshire, he said.
“We have our own set of challenges,” said Duffy. “Transportation is limited, we’re spread out, people are geographically isolated, and we tend to have a little bit older population so they don’t get around as much.”
The investment in the mobile van, along with another investment LRH made in mobile integrated health, will boost access and serve communities, he said.
For 25 years, the consortium has served as a catalyst for change in addressing northern New Hampshire’s most significant health concerns, said Lauren Pearson, the executive director for the NCHC.
“As the operational agent for our new mobile clinic van, the consortium will continue its mission and innovatively collaborate to address the health status of our northern New Hampshire residents,” she said. “Our mission, in partnership with our critical access hospitals, Point32Health and the New Hampshire Medical Society, is to identify specific locations for the van’s use, determine services that meet local needs, and increase access to quality healthcare … As the regional public health network for New Hampshire, the North Country Health Consortium is eager to hear from our community members about the needs we believe this program can meet … Today, we begin the journey toward setting these services in motion.”
Missions will be developed during the next six months, and there are three phases to the effort, said Potter.
The first phase, the launch, was Thursday.
“Phase Two is probably the most important, and that’s outreach to the community,” he said. “What we learned from other groups that put this together is to do a lot of outreach. That’s exactly what we’re going to do over the next six months. We will try to visit everyone we can, businesses, communities, community centers, senior centers, civic organizations, you name it.”
Kate Skouteris, who succeeded Brewster in his former vice-president role at Harvard Pilgrim, said the mission driving the Point32Health Foundation is to build and support the health of communities.
“Increasing access in our rural communities is the most important thing we’re focused on right now, to try to break down those barriers to healthcare and address some of the health disparities,” she said.
Before Thursday’s speeches and ribbon cutting at LRH in front of the mobile clinic, Potter said the Mercedes 3500D 4X4 sprinter van is hardy and “designed to go through New Hampshire winters.”
“This will not transport people and is more like a primary care clinic that has wheels,” he said.
Inside is an examination bed, a sink, a refrigerator for vaccines, and a range of care equipment. The rear has a lift with a weight capacity of 425 pounds. Once inside, patients can be examined sitting upright or in a wheelchair.
“Immunizations is a core function,” said Potter.
From another grant for outreach to local schools, the mobile clinic will also be available for youth health services, including for immunizations, with parental permission, he said.
As the regional public health network, the consortium will run the van and staff it with a hospital clinical team. If any help is needed in the future, the medical society will be there, said Potter.
Potter said he’d been asked why the New Hampshire Medical Society took on the Northern New Hampshire Mobile Clinic.
The society, he said, was founded in 1791 by Dr. Josiah Bartlett, an American founding father, a founding father of New Hampshire, and the Granite State’s first elected governor.
The society’s mission is twofold, and the second part resonates with the mobile clinic effort, said Potter.
“The betterment of public health for the Granite State,” he said. “That’s our mission, that’s what we’ve pledged to do, to bring people together to help make a difference in health outcomes for Granite Staters.”
