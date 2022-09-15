LITTLETON — A first-of-its-kind healthcare initiative in New Hampshire rolled out in the North Country on Thursday — the Northern New Hampshire Mobile Health Clinic.

The $1.2 million pilot project, launched by the New Hampshire Medical Society and North Country Health Consortium, is a community-based care option that strives to reduce barriers to healthcare and to better serve rural populations in Coos and northern Grafton counties who sometimes face challenges accessing brick-and-mortar healthcare facilities.

