First Of Rail Trail Village Apartments Could Be Ready In Spring

LITTLETON — The first phase of upscale apartments being built at the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property at 24 Beacon St. could be ready for occupancy in May, said the developer.
Al Croteau, the principal owner of what will be called Rail Trail Village, was the keynote speaker during the 29th annual Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday at the Littleton Elks Lodge, where he shared a project update.
Inviting him was Peter Cooper, vice president of the chamber’s board of directors, who said the town is very interested in what is going on because the closing of Hitchiner a half-decade ago left a big hole in the community.
Croteau said his visit to Littleton last year to look at the property led him out of a semi-retirement after he became excited about the possibility of breathing new life into an old building.
“We’re trying to get the word out about what we’re doing over there,” he said.
Croteau, of Derry, who owns several rental properties and whose background is in facilities and construction for hospitals that include Lawrence General and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Massachusetts, said his bank was telling him about the property in Littleton after he had already decided to ease into retirement.
“I took a ride up and I’m looking at it and thinking this is giant, this is huge,” said Croteau. “You walk the building and it’s literally almost a quarter-mile from one end to the other.”
But he said he saw the potential and encouraged his son, Kyle; son-in-law, Bill Marsden; and close friends and tradesmen Rob Denise and Dave Pallaria, to join him.
“I said I’m going to put everything at stake that I own and take a risk and try to develop that property, and I will develop that property,” said Croteau. “I realize it’s a three-year commitment, and once you start it’s very exciting. I’m blessed to be able to work with my son … My son and son-in-law brought their kids, and that’s the fun part of the project … My other two partners, I worked with them very closely for 10 years at the hospital … I am truly blessed to be working with the team.”
Helping run the ship is Croteau’s administrator, Kim Johnson.
After he looked at the building and decided to do something with it, he said there was much to consider as far as the financial aspect (in July, he said it’s a roughly $15 million investment in Littleton through a construction loan) and how he can do it.
To save costs, Croteau and the team created their own general contracting business and are doing much of the work themselves and building it in phases.
“Otherwise we won’t succeed,” he said. “You start spending a lot of money on contractors. We’re very skilled tradesmen … We can do almost anything and have the right team to do it.”
His team of more than a dozen also hires local contractors when the work is beyond their scope.
The sense of history, he said, runs deep when walking through the 142,000-square-foot building, a part of which, in the early 20th century before Hitchiner set up shop in 1984, had been a shoe factory and a casket-making factory.
“I know for some years a lot of the locals had an attachment to the Hitchiner plant,” said Croteau. “That was a big part of the town … But as we develop it, it’s coming back to life and it’s so rewarding to see.”
While he liked the people he met and worked with in Boston, he said the Littleton community is different.
“When I came up here, everybody I met was genuine,” said Croteau, who commutes 1,000 miles a week. “They definitely want us to succeed with this project, and we will, with their help. We’re using many suppliers and contractors locally. There are plenty who participate in the project and we’re trying to support them, too.”
When they bought the building, they believed it had already undergone demolition.
“Not even close,” said Croteau. “We filled up 50 30-yard dumpsters of demo. We didn’t think there was much demo. We thought it was an open coconut. But we’re 90 percent on the demo, which is great … It’s really coming along and so far we are on time.”
Planned in total are 120 to 130 upscale studio and one-bedroom apartments in a 50-50 split.
“We’re not talking luxury apartments,” said Croteau. “There’s a middle ground here.”
Apartments will be 500 to 825 square feet and some will have lofts and most will be a little different because there are 11 buildings in one that had been built through the decades and all are different in shapes, sizes, and construction, said Croteau.
Rents will go from $1,200 to $1,600, which includes a full-sized gym, laundry room, WiFi lounges, and other features as amenities.
Natural amenities include the river and walking trail and recreational rail trail as well as grand views from the upper floors, he said.
As it advances, however, the project is fluid, he said.
“We are using every square inch of that building,” said Croteau. “Wherever there is a window, it’s going to be an apartment. The only challenge that we have in that building is there’s a vast area when you walk in there, about 41,000 square feet, and the problem is there’s not a lot of windows there. We haven’t homed in on what we’re going to do with that 40,000 square feet.”
Ideas include storage and parking for tenants.
“There’s a nice retail space there and we’re thinking of a coffee shop, restaurant, or brewery,” said Croteau. “We’re hoping that somebody comes along and wants to make an offer for that space. It’s ginormous. It could be cut up, too.”
The industrial exterior look to the building will be maintained, he said.
All infrastructure around the building, the telephone poles and electrical lines, will be replaced and all lines will go underground.
To date, about 35,000 square feet, or 35 percent, of the roofs have been replaced.
Croteau said he’d like to take on a tour anyone who wants to see the building, and said the sooner the better before its interior is changed.
As for the building’s history, a wall in the top-floor penthouse had an area with several inscribed names.
“This was just cut out and it has four names on it, signed in the 1930s,” said Croteau. “I’ve asked someone to take a look at this. Somebody might recognize it. This could have been their great-grandfather or somebody who worked here in the early 1900s.”
The steps, too, on the upper floors that used to be the shoe-making plant, with their grooves in the wood, conjure up the thousands of people who once walked up the stairs to work, he said.
“There is so much history in that building,” said Croteau.
Its new life as apartments will open gradually, with the left side of the building ready for occupancy first.
“People think we are just going to open the doors all at once, but that’s definitely not going to happen,” said Croteau. “We will phase the building to open up. We’re hoping by May we should have around 35 apartments available.”
He said, “I’m middle-class and am just trying to make a better life for families, friends, and kids, and just trying to make a go at it, and I think we will be very successful there.”
