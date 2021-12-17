The first Orleans County criminal trial was scheduled to begin this week in St. Johnsbury.
And it almost happened.
After months of controversy about the judiciary’s plan for out-of-county trials due to COVID-19 and extensive planning by courthouse staff, a jury was picked on Tuesday in St. Johnsbury to hear the assault case against Orleans County resident Tyler Bathalon, 29.
Orleans Superior Court
But just before the trial was set to begin at the Caledonia County Courthouse on Wednesday, Bathalon reached a plea agreement with prosecutors to settle the case which allowed him to be released from prison after being held in detention for two-and-a-half years.
“It has been 22 months since any trials have been held on any Orleans County cases,” said Bathalon’s defense attorney, Amy Davis of St. Johnsbury. “Had it not been for the scheduling of this trial, I don’t think we would have reached a resolution. As a result, Mr. Bathalon is now home for his first Christmas in 3 years.”
Davis negotiated the agreement with the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office which resulted in Bathalon pleading guilty to 1st degree aggravated domestic assault in exchange for a sentence of 0-7 years, all suspended except for 867 days of time served plus three years of probation.
The state dismissed a charge of 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault as part of the plea deal. The special conditions of probation require Bathalon to be tracked by GPS monitoring during the first 90 days of his release and that he not be released from probation early.
The Vermont Judiciary recently announced that the Orleans County courthouse in Newport will be re-opened for jury trials in January but Bathalon’s case had already been scheduled for trial in St. Johnsbury this week.
The judiciary has said it will solve the air-quality issue at the Newport courthouse by installing a heating coil in the building’s ventilation system.
