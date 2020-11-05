As Coos County sees a skyrocketing number of positive coronavirus cases, White Mountains Regional High School in Whitefield reported its first case on Thursday, and Colebrook Academy and Elementary School, after reporting its first case last week, now has six confirmed positives.

In a letter to parents issued late Thursday afternoon about the case at WMRHS, White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 Superintendent Marion Anastasia said the school district is actively working with and following the guidelines from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

