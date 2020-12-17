First Responders Deliver Christmas Cheer

The Pomerleau Family Christmas Saturday drew support from first responders across the region who delivered Christmas meals and baskets to families: Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow and deputies, the City of Newport employees, Police Chief Travis Bingham and officers, Newport City Fire Department, East Side Restaurant and all the wonderful volunteers. “It was a great honor and privilege to help everyone deliver dinners and gifts to families in need this year,” Harlow said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments