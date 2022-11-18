First Round Of Dispatch Funding Omits St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — The local emergency dispatching center, working to take on radio transmissions for Lyndonville Police, was left off a recent state funding list of regional dispatching proposals.
Dispatch Director Anthony Skelton had applied for $395,587.52 to help with a dispatching initiative to improve service, transition into a new dispatching facility planned for the former Armory and begin dispatching for the Lyndonville Police Department.
The St. Johnsbury request was one of 11 applications that went to the Department Of Public Service. A Regional Dispatch Working Group that includes representatives from various public safety agencies met several times in the last few months to discuss the move toward regional dispatching centers and away from the current state police dispatching services. After scrutiny of the applications, the DPS asked the state legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee to fund five of the 11 proposals. St. Johnsbury was not on the list, but the money may be provided in the future.
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison addressed members of the JFC, which includes Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, on Nov. 9.
She said that the current system in which two public safety dispatching points provide service to 81 non-state emergency service agencies is unsustainable. Staffing the dispatching offices has been a challenge, she said.
“We are struggling to hire. But more importantly, we are struggling to retain people and in exit interviews, to a person, they mentioned the complexity of the work,” she said, “the reality is that our two PSAPs have too many agencies for which we are trying to provide service.”
The Lyndonville Police Department is one of those agencies that the state would like to see move to a regional dispatching point. Lyndonville Chief Jack Harris said he understands the strain the state police dispatchers are under, and he has put more administrative duties onto himself and his officers, Jason Harris and Dan Renaudette, that at one time were being handled by state police dispatchers. This includes the officers running their own license and registration checks and criminal background checks.
Chief Harris has been working with Skelton on the plan to have the St. Johnsbury dispatch center take over transmissions for his department. Both Harris and Skelton say it makes sense. Dispatchers in St. Johnsbury are already handling fire and EMS services in Lyndonville and the surrounding towns.
“It certainly would be advantageous for both of us if we would be a local dispatching center for them,” said Skelton.
Currently, emergency events in Chief Harris’s coverage area means he gets sent to the scene by a state police dispatcher located on the other side of the state, while a dispatcher sitting in St. Johnsbury sends Lyndonville Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue to the same scene.
The JFC accepted the DPS proposal for just over $2 million to fund applications from Wilmington, Hartford, Colchester, Rutland County Sheriff’s and Orange County Sheriff provided they meet eligibility requirements.
Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that all of the applications are worthy of support, but the thought is that the release of the money should be limited to start. An additional request of money ($230,000) would fund a project manager and a technical consultant to guide the process, said the commissioner.
“It should be noted that all 11 of the projects that are listed are projects that we believe are important,” she said. “We believe they should be funded, but it’s not a ‘no’, it’s a ‘not yet.’ Because kicking all of these projects into play without a project manager and a technical consultant is too much.”
Skelton said the fact that St. Johnsbury’s application didn’t make the list is not a deal breaker for the Lyndonville dispatching plan. Another grant worth $213,909 to improve local dispatching was approved, which will help with the radio infrastructure needed to support the current service and add a radio transmitter closer to Lyndonville.
Skelton said the St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center should be in a position to take on Lyndonville PD by “mid-to-late” next year.
Lyndonville, like all the public safety agencies relying on state police dispatching, is not billed for the service. Years ago there was a charge to Lyndonville, Chief Harris said, but then the state stopped charging because towns using dispatch services were not being fairly charged, and in some cases, towns were not being charged at all. In recent years, pressure on state police dispatching meant the state was working to implement a fee-for-service structure. In Lyndonville, Chief Harris said, the expectation was that the state would bill $40,000 for a year of dispatching. It seemed imminent at the time, he said, and he even worked on dispatching money into his department’s budget request.
But then the state pivoted away from getting paid for their dispatching help and onto the current effort of having all the non-state agencies find regional solutions.
Lyndonville will need to pay for the police department’s reliance on St. Johnsbury dispatchers. The amount is still being worked on, Skelton said.
As for when DPS may push for additional funding to go to the other applications - like St. Johnsbury’s - that weren’t included in round one, it’s not known. It will depend on how well the plans go for the initial five proposals.
