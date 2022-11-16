First Snowfall Leads To Crashes

A Dodge Ram truck slid off a snowy Joe's Pond Road in Danville and crashed on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, during the region's first snowfall of the season. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury by CALEX Ambulance. Danville and Peacham fireifghters responded. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Emergency crews responded to crashes by motorists traveling through the region’s first significant snowfall of the season Wednesday morning.
In Lyndonville, just after 6 a.m. a vehicle slid off Interstate 91 near Exit 23 in Lyndonville and into the guardrail. No injuries were reported in the crash, according to St. Johnsbury dispatching radio log details.
About 90 minutes later, a vehicle crashed on Rt. 5 north of the village of West Burke. It was reported that air bags had deployed, but it was not known at the time of the report if there were any injuries.
A slide-off from snow-covered Joe’s Brook Road in Danville led to minor injuries of the driver of a Dodge Ram truck. The truck had been traveling west when it slid off the road and into a deep ditch near a brook. Danville and Peacham firefighters responded and helped with the extrication of the driver who was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury by CALEX Ambulance.
No further details on the crashes were reported by Vermont State Police.
Later on Wednesday, Rt. 16 in Glover north of Parish Road was closed to traffic due to a tractor-trailer crash that had taken down utility lines. The road was closed about 2 p.m. and reopened about an hour later.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation offered some reminders for motorists dealing with winter driving again. “Drivers should slow down and adjust to winter driving and allow for a longer than normal commute,” and “don’t crowd the plow!”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.