First Snowfall Leads To Crashes
A Dodge Ram truck slid off a snowy Joe's Pond Road in Danville and crashed on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, during the region's first snowfall of the season. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury by CALEX Ambulance. Danville and Peacham fireifghters responded. (Photo by Dana Gray)

Emergency crews responded to crashes by motorists traveling through the region’s first significant snowfall of the season Wednesday morning.

In Lyndonville, just after 6 a.m. a vehicle slid off Interstate 91 near Exit 23 in Lyndonville and into the guardrail. No injuries were reported in the crash, according to St. Johnsbury dispatching radio log details.

