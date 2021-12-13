First Speedy Trial Rights Loss For David Sleigh

The court just handed St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh his first loss in his efforts to have criminal charges against his clients dismissed due to violations of their speedy trial rights.
But his overall record is still pretty good.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Robert A. Mello has now dismissed 21 consecutive misdemeanor and felony cases against Sleigh clients following a day-long hearing last month in which Sleigh argued that his clients were suffering unnecessarily from the delay in resolving their cases and being denied their constitutional rights.
Orleans Superior Court
On Thursday, Judge Mello denied Sleigh’s request to dismiss three 2019 felony drug charges against his client, Glenn Porter. The motions are being reviewed by Judge Mello on a case-by-case basis using a “four-part balancing test’ that weighs the conduct of the prosecution and the defendant while examining the length of delay in the case, the reason for the delay, the extent to which the defendant asserted his speedy trial right, and any prejudice that the defendant has experienced as a result of the delay.
In his decision, the judge noted that the Porter case has been pending for approximately 33 months, but at least 12 months of the delay is attributable to the time the state and defense would need to prepare the case for trial. The judge also wrote that motions filed in the Porter case were also a factor in the delay.
“It is reasonable to conclude that, overall, more than half of the 33-month delay in bringing this case to trial is attributable to the Defendant’s motions and the parties’ trial preparation,” wrote Judge Mello. “Here, given the reason for the delay and the serious nature of the charges, the Court finds the delay does not weigh in favor of the Defendant.”
Porter is not incarcerated. He has been released on conditions pending trial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.