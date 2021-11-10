First-Time Author, Illustrator Collaborate On New Book

Sixty-three-year-old Susan Houck Blanchard of Monroe was a first-time author.
Seventeen-year-old Mackenzie Craig of Bethlehem was an aspiring illustrator.
Generations apart, they were on the same page.
Literally.
Following months of collaboration their children’s book, The Hero Behind The Sand Dune, has been published by MindStir Media.
Sales have been steady and the 28-page hardcover has earned a five-star customer rating (13 reviews) on Amazon.
Wrote one reviewer, “This book is totally refreshing and fills the readers with hope for this world we live in. We all need to see things through the eyes of our little ones.”
SERENDIPITY
Blanchard had worked 40 years in the insurance industry and had never composed so much as a poem.
But in the middle of the pandemic, she received a photo of her 2-year-old grandson, David, taken on a beach in his native Florida.
“When I saw that picture I thought ‘Oh my gosh, that looks like the cover of a book!’ It was so pretty,” she said.
For reasons she can’t explain, Blanchard wrote the manuscript in a fit of inspiration. It was based on the photo, and her grandson’s love of superheroes and animals. The plot centers on a child, also named David, who discovers that ordinary people can perform extraordinary acts.
Looking for someone to bring the story to life, Blanchard reached out to her friend Janice Robie, whose son Dylan is an artist.
When he wasn’t available, Robie recommended one of her employees at Doogan’s Gift and Fudge Shop in Bethlehem — Profile School student Mackenzie Craig.
“Her work is outstanding,” Blanchard said. “I was very fortunate.”
CREATIVE PROCESS
Craig took an early interest in art.
She began scribbling in her father’s how-to-draw books when she was very young. That was that start.
During elementary school she drew for fun, sometimes trading sketches to classmates for erasers or quarters. She began to focus on her craft in middle school, around the time art classes grew more serious.
She was a high school junior when she was approached about the book. She was excited to take on her first paid commercial project. It was an educational experience.
Working closely with Blanchard, Craig became versed in the collaborative creative process.
“I learned how to work with someone else’s vision. Because all the time before this, I’ve been doing my own thing, and noodling around, and experimenting,” Craig said. “We were both bouncing ideas around. And [Blanchard] was really nice and gave me a lot to work off of. And she had a very clear vision which made it much easier to actually draw. And come up with ideas for.”
Craig produced 13 illustrations — sketched in pencil, lined in ink, and colored in watercolor paint — with each taking about three hours total.
Some illustrations were based on photos, including the cover, a reproduction of the image that inspired Blanchard. Others were original, imagined by Craig and based on the story.
Craig looked to personal experience as part of her creative process, noting, “This was set in Florida, but it reminded me of my own young adventures in Maine with my grandparents.”
Only once did Blanchard request an illustration be re-done; Craig was happy she did.
“I’m really glad I revised it, it turned out a lot better the second time,” Craig said.
ON THE SHELVES
Now a high school senior, Craig intends to enroll in a college art program and major in illustration.
She is proud of her work on the book, which is available online and at select stores.
For Craig, the experience has been somewhat surreal. She walked into Little Village Toy & Book Shop in Littleton recently and saw the book for sale.
“It was wild,” she said.
Other times, customers at Doogan’s will pick up a copy of the book, which features her photo and bio on the back cover.
“People will pick up the book, and then look on the back, and then look at me, and then look at the book again and ask ‘Is that you?’” she said.
At school, word of the book has spread to friends, classmates, teachers and administrators.
“I have teachers asking ‘Can you sign this for me?’ I still don’t know how to feel about it,” she said with a laugh. “It usually just makes me very nervous. I don’t do well in the limelight.”
For Blanchard, the book is a way to connect with her grandson.
When she received a proof, she FaceTimed David to show him the book. The story revolves around a kid (David) who rescues a dog tangled in seaweed, with the help of a seagull named Sammy.
“I had his attention from beginning to end. He was so excited that four times in a row he called back and told me to show him the book again,” Blanchard said.
Later, she sent him a hard copy of the book with a message written in the back. It’s addressed to his future self.
“I’m going to get older, he’s just that little, and it’s just something that I can leave for him from nana,” she said. “He’ll have that his whole life. One day, I’ll be gone. But he’ll always have that.”
