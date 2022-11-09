First-Time Candidate King Claims Coos 4 Seat

Seth King

In a battle between two political newcomers, Republican Seth King of Whitefield defeated Democrat Suzy Colt of Whitefield in the Coos 4 House race.

King received 55 percent of the vote to represent the four-town district (Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments