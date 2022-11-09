First-Time Candidate King Claims Coos 4 Seat

In a battle between two political newcomers, Republican Seth King of Whitefield defeated Democrat Suzy Colt of Whitefield in the Coos 4 House race.
King received 55 percent of the vote to represent the four-town district (Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny, Whitefield).
King, 41, is a self-described lifelong Libertarian activist whose stated priority is to reduce the size and scope of government.
“I’m very honored that so many people voted for me, an outspoken Christian libertarian,” he said.
The first-time state legislator will ease into his new role as he gathers his bearings in Concord.
“I will be spending the first few months learning about the process and getting to know people,” he said.
In a pre-election questionnaire, King answered the question “Why do you want to serve and what inspires you?” as follows:
“By the grace of God, and through no merit of my own, I was born in arguably the freest country, the most prosperous nation, and the safest land the world has ever seen. I’ve spent the better part of my entire life fighting to preserve this inheritance so that future generations can experience the blessings so many of us take for granted. Our founders intended to create a more perfect union in these United States, but the Lord knows we haven’t always lived up to the promise. Quite frankly, our Republic is on the ropes. If we, the American people, do not start voting in moral, freedom-loving, patriotic statesmen into office post-haste, then we might as well throw in the towel. I’m running for office to do my part to restore God, family, and freedom to our beleaguered nation.”
Hours after the polls closed, Colt, 64, conceded the election and posted the following message on her campaign Facebook page.
“I want to congratulate Seth King on his victory. He kept the campaign civil, which I very much appreciate. I hope that civility will carry forward to Concord and the legislators will focus on what is best for all the citizens of New Hampshire,” she wrote.
“I’ve very much appreciated all the people who voted for me and encouraged me in this endeavor. I learned so much about the North Country and made so many friends along the way.”
COOS 7 HOUSE
Election results show that challenger John Greer, R-Carroll, defeated incumbent Eamon Kelley, D-Berlin, by a four-vote margin, 2,447 to 2,443.
Because the margin was less than 10 votes and 1.5 percent of the total votes cast, Kelley, 33, can request a recount.
Reached on Wednesday, he said he was undecided on the matter.
“I’ve asked for guidance from people,” Kelley said. “I’m not sure what I’ll do.”
Republicans entered the election with a 24-seat advantage in the House but Democrats surged on Tuesday and could split the chamber 200-200.
For that reason, the New Hampshire Democratic Party could push for a Coos 7 recount.
“I assume they will have interest,” he said.
Greer, 67, worked 40 years in the packaging industry and has spent the past two years as an individual investor.
In a pre-election questionnaire, he responded to the question “If elected, what are your goals and priorities?” as follows:
“Our way of life is under attack by authoritarian politicians who feel free to lock us down, tax us into poverty, and regulate us to death. My campaign is for individual liberty. I will do all in my power to keep the power of the state small and well behaved as it should be.”
The winner of the race will represent Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson, Kilkenny and Whitefield.
COOS 1 HOUSE
Republicans James Tierney of Northumberland and Troy Merner of Lancaster were elected to represent the two-seat Coos 1 House district.
Tierney (1,446 votes) and Merner (1,380) topped Democratic challenger Cathleen Fountain of Dalton (1,110) in the four-town district representing Dalton, Lancaster, Northumberland and Stratford.
Tierney, a three-term Northumberland Select Board member, will assume state office for the first time.
Merner, a Lancaster Select Board member, was elected to a fourth term.
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Incumbent Republican Joe Kenney led Democratic challenger Dana Hilliard by a 3,000 vote margin with 91 percent of votes counted, according to Associated Press reports.
Kenney had received 51.4 percent of the vote to take a 56,334 to 53,332 lead.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.