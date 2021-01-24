First-Time Snowmobiler Crashes In Jefferson

This snowmobile went off the trail Friday in Jefferson. (Courtesy photo)

JEFFERSON, NH — At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 22, NH Fish & Game conservation officers were notified of a snowmobile crash on Corridor 11 in the town of Jefferson. The operator, identified as Courtney Silva, 27, of Rumford, R.I., had been operating a rental snowmobile when she crashed into a tree.

The investigation revealed that while navigating a slight S-turn in the trail, Silva veered off the edge of the trail and struck a tree. Her riding companion that had been following her witnessed the crash and came to Silva’s aid. Silva was fourth in a group of five snowmobilers who were traveling south on Corridor 11, also known as Jefferson Notch Road, when the crash occurred.

