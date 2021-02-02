First Vaccine Clinic Reaches Rural Corner

Today marks the first vaccination clinic to be held in Essex County which significantly lags the rest of the state in the rate of the population vaccinated.

The clinic will be held in Concord as Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital and Northern Counties Health Care conduct the first of a series of clinics around the Northeast Kingdom the two providers are teaming up for in partnership with the Health Department.

