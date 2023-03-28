First Woman To Serve On Water And Light Commission

LITTLETON — As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month and those women who were firsts in their sphere of influence, Littleton has a first of its own.
In 1929, Bernice Blake Perry became the first woman in New Hampshire to pilot a plane outside of the North Country.
In 2010, Linda Stewart Dalianis became the first woman to serve as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
In 1976, Dudley Webster Dudley became the first woman elected to the New Hampshire Executive Council.
Locally, in 1958, Eda Caswell Martin became the first woman from Littleton to serve in the New Hampshire Senate.
Kay Ward, also of Littleton, served two decades as a state representative and became a leader in what had been a men-dominated New Hampshire Legislature.
In June 2021 in Littleton, Linda MacNeil became the first woman appointed to serve on the three-member Littleton Water and Light, established in 1903 (nearly two decades before the 19th Amendment) in 1920, which gave women the right to vote).
“I think women are beginning to come into their own,” MacNeil said Tuesday. “It’s been a long time coming, but I think there’s a confidence that women have now, a direction now that we can do anything. We do have the smarts, we do have the insight, to be able to do these jobs.”
MacNeil, who in 2022 was also elected to the Select Board, has a background in accounting and administration.
On the Water and Light Commission, she serves with Peter Cooper, the commission chairman, and Ralph Ross.
“The nice thing about the commission is each one of us brings a different strength to the table,” said MacNeil. “I am learning a lot from Peter because he is an engineer and I am learning a lot from Ralph because he’s been there, he’s done that, he understands the ins and outs and workings of Water and Light. And I’m a numbers person and an employees person. We bring a completely different kind of perspective. To be honest, as much as the culture out there wants to make that men and women are equal, we are very, very different. It’s the right brain, left brain thing.”
In July, the month she attended her first meeting in 2021, she will have served two years on the Water and Light commission.
“Things are going well on the board of commissioners, especially now that the litigation is done,” said MacNeil. “Now that they’ve settled, that takes the weight off of everybody’s shoulders. With me, it’s like I can finally breathe and we can get some work done. I just want to be able to do the best job I can.”
