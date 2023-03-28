First Woman To Serve On Water And Light Commission
Linda MacNeil, who served nearly two decades on the Littleton Planning Board, is the newest commissioner appointed to Littleton Water and Light. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As the nation celebrates Women’s History Month and those women who were firsts in their sphere of influence, Littleton has a first of its own.

In 1929, Bernice Blake Perry became the first woman in New Hampshire to pilot a plane outside of the North Country.

