A New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was injured when he fell from a snowmobile while in pursuit of snowmobilers on Monday in Pittsburg, N.H.

Officer Christopher Egan, 49, of Pittsburg, suffered a broken leg when his foot slipped off the running board of the snowmobile and fell to the trail, causing him to be pulled from the snowmobile.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments