Trout Found With Lesions In Lake Memphremagog

Black lesions have been found on bullhead trout in Lake Memphremagog, according to a recent state study.

NEWPORT CITY – The discovery of lesions on a catfish species in international Lake Memphremagog will lead off a public discussion next week about the health of fish in Vermont waters, with Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR).

State scientists surveyed Lake Memphremagog and discovered a high incidence of skin lesions or tumors on brown bullhead, according to a study released recently.

