Fish & Game, Volunteers Rescue Elderly Hikers In Mt. Washington Area

Members of the Pemigewassett Valley and Androscoggin Valley search and rescue teams help carry an injured hiker to the cog railway for transporation down Mt. Washington in June, 2019. (File Photo contributed by Samantha Presby)
MT. WASHINGTON — During the afternoon and evening of Aug. 21, N.H. Fish & Game conservation officers rescued two elderly hikers on and adjacent to the Gulfside Trail near the summit of Mt. Washington.
At approximately 2:45 p.m., a hiker identified as Richard Meehan, 72, of Bradenton, Fla. became stuck in steep ground below the headwall of the Great Gulf. Meehan lost the Great Gulf trail and became stuck in a precarious spot after attempting to hike up the mountain and regain the trail. Unable to safely move from his position, Meehan made a 911 call.
One conservation officer and one member of Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responded with ropes and climbing gear. After some searching and scrambling off-trail down the mountain, the rescue party reached Meehan at 5 p.m. He was assisted approximately 800 feet back up the mountain, onto Gulfside Trail and eventually back to the Mt. Washington Auto Road at about 7 p.m.
Just before making it back to the Auto Road, the involved conservation officer received a second call for help on the same trail. In this case, it was reported that Gary Grimes, 87, of Chardon, Ohio was becoming fatigued after spending most of the day hiking to the summit. The caller (Grimes’ hiking partner) reported that Grimes was moving slowly, and having difficulty on some downhill sections. Based on their distance left to travel, the caller felt that assistance would be needed.
After receiving this second call, the AVSAR volunteer was joined by personnel from Mt. Washington State Park and began hiking toward Grimes’ location. The conservation officer transported Meehan down the auto road and then returned to the Gulfside Trail to assist with the new rescue mission.
Once with Grimes, the rescue party was able to help stabilize him through difficult sections of the trail. Moving slowly but steadily, Grimes hiked under his own power with the volunteer rescuers to a service trail adjacent to the Cog Railway train tracks. Once at this trail, a conservation officer transported Grimes on an ATV approximately half a mile to the Auto Road, arriving at about 9 p.m.
Both hikers were found to be experienced and had packs containing extra gear.
