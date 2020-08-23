Public hearings will be held Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24 and 25, by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board on proposed changes to the turkey hunting regulation and the regulation on reporting requirements for hunters who take big game during hunting seasons.

The turkey hunting regulation proposal amends the shot size restriction to allow smaller shot, deletes unnecessary definitions, defines youth and novice hunters, and establishes a novice turkey hunting season concurrent with and, similar to, the youth turkey hunting weekend.

