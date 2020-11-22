MONTPELIER — A survey and assessment of 107 streambank parcels owned by the Fish and Wildlife Department were recently completed along approximately 60 miles of river in the Lake Memphremagog and Upper Lamoille River watersheds of northeastern Vermont.

A private contractor was hired to assess and prioritize the sites for the department’s strategic streambank and floodplain protection and restoration program. The project was funded by a grant awarded to Fish and Wildlife by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation under the Clean Water Initiative Program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments