LYNDON — A candidate has come forward.
It’s a familiar face.
Kermit Fisher on Wednesday announced a write-in campaign for an open three-year seat on the Select Board.
Fisher, 75, previously served 12 years on the board (four as chair) from 2007 to 2019 and brings a wealth of experience as a lifelong resident, longtime volunteer, and dedicated public servant.
Asked why he is running again, he said, “I want to see this town continue to thrive and prosper.”
As a write-in candidate, he will require at least 30 votes to win office.
Election day is March 7.
A fifth-generation Lyndon native, Fisher was born, raised and continues to live on the family farm on Lily Pond Road where he and his wife of 54 years, Carol, raised two sons.
In seeking election, he wants to support Lyndon’s continued growth but also maintain its affordability for future generations.
“I grew up in a time when most of the people in the area had family farms. I watched most of those people get taxed off their properties. It was sad,” he said. He doesn’t want today’s working families to suffer the same fate. “I’ve always been concerned about taxes and keeping the town affordable. I want to make sure that anyone who wants to live here, can.”
Fisher did not seek re-election four years ago, he said, because he believes in term limits and the need for fresh ideas in town government. However, he figured he’d run again someday. When no one stepped forward this election cycle, he decided it was time.
“I held off a little bit longer than I intended to, to see if other people would step up and get involved,” he said.
Fisher is deeply invested in the community.
He currently serves on the Hazard Mitigation Committee, remains active with the Lyndon Historical Society and Lyndon Institute Alumni Association, and previously volunteered with the Lyndonville Fire Department (40 years), Lyndon Youth Baseball Association (50 years as manager, umpire and past President), Caledonia County Fair Board of Directors, and Vermont State Police Advisory Commission.
He briefly moved away after high school, but his heart remained in Lyndon.
After graduating from LI, Fisher earned an education degree at Plymouth (N.H.) State University in 1969 and worked six years for the YMCA in Bennington and Burlington before returning to his hometown in 1975.
“I knew someday I was coming back,” he said.
He spent four years in the research development lab at Vermont Tap and Die, 15 years as first general manager of Fenton Chester Arena, and nearly 25 years in the heating fuel business through his retirement in 2018.
During his time with Fenton Chester, he was also the sexton of the Lyndon Center Cemetery and a seasonal worker for the highway department.
Through his varied experience — as an elected official, town employee, community volunteer and lifelong resident — Fisher said he is well-qualified to assist the town with key matters, including the pending town-village merger.
If successful, he looks forward to working with incumbents Chris Thompson and Nancy Blankenship.
“Lyndon is coming into a critical time in its history, and where it’s going in the future. Especially with the merger,” he said. “I’ve had the opportunity to learn a lot of what goes on in town, other than just from the seat of the Select Board. I know the people, I know what it takes, I’ve been there, I’ve done it. I still have a lot that I can offer the town.”
