Five Candidates Vie For Two Select Board Seats In Haverhill
James R. Morrill Municipal Building, Town Office Haverhill #filephoto

HAVERHILL — Five candidates are running to fill two Select Board seats.

Incumbent Steve Robbins and challengers Phil Blanchard, Richard Guy, Joseph Longacre and Vickie Wyman all submitted nomination papers ahead of the Friday deadline.

