Five Candidates Vie For Two Select Board Seats In Haverhill

HAVERHILL — Five candidates are running to fill two Select Board seats.
Incumbent Steve Robbins and challengers Phil Blanchard, Richard Guy, Joseph Longacre and Vickie Wyman all submitted nomination papers ahead of the Friday deadline.
The other incumbent, Fred Garofalo, resigned last month.
Both seats are three year terms.
There will be a candidates forum at the Robert E. Clifford Memorial Building on March 4 and elections will be held March 14.
Robbins, 57, is the acting board chair and seeks a second term. He is a 40-year member of the Woodsville Fire Department and was appointed Chief on Jan. 1. He served 33 years with Woodsville Ambulance, stepping down as director last month, and is an Iraq War veteran.
Blanchard, 36, is the Haverhill Fire Chief and a 20 year department member. This will be his first run for elected office.
Guy, 71, retired in 2021 after 40 years as an EMT and 2 1/2 years as Woodsville Ambulance Service director. He was a longtime small business owner, has been a member of various town boards, and served 12 years total on the Haverhill Cooperative School Board through 2022.
Longacre, 75, retired to Haverhill following a successful business career. He and two brothers owned and operated Longacres’ Nursery in Lebanon for over 45 years until 2017. He was a Mascoma Savings Bank director for 15 years, was appointed to a five-year term on the State Agricultural Advisory Board by former Gov. John Sununu and was the Town of Plainfield’s first Zoning Administrator in 1973. He also served on the Plainfield Planning Board and Zoning Board. He has served on the Haverhill Planning Board since 2019, is a former Vice Chair, and is currently an alternate member.
Wyman, 55, has been a real estate broker since 2004 and has owned and operated her own realty company since 2009. She is Chair of the Advisory Budget Committee and a Planning Board member. She has served on the National, Vermont and New Hampshire Associations of Realtors and the North Country Board of Realtors. She is a past recipient of the New Hampshire Association of Realtors’ Presidents Award for Distinguished Service Award and North Country Board of Realtors’ Realtor of the Year Award.
Whoever prevails will inherit thorny issues, including the issue of Woodsville Fire District funding.
For over two years, Woodsville has fought to retain town funding for precinct operations, specifically for its fire and highway departments.
The legislature ended a longtime town-precinct funding agreement in 2021 and required Woodsville to fund its own operations without Town of Haverhill support.
The 2022 Town Meeting re-established the agreement on an annual basis but the state Department of Revenue Administration ruled the arrangement was illegal.
Woodsville has appealed the DRA decision, and a case is pending before the state Supreme Court.
Robbins and Wyman have spoken in support of the 2022 Town Meeting vote. They believe the town should respect the will of the people.
Blanchard and Longacre agreed on three points: (1) 2022 Town Meeting voters lacked vital information when they narrowly voted to re-establish the funding agreement, (2) The Woodsville funding matter should be decided by the courts, and the town should abide by that decision, and (3) The town will be better off when the matter is decided and no longer a sticking point. Blanchard said “I eagerly look forward to a decision and putting this issue behind us and moving the town forward.”
Guy supports different approaches to the Woodsville highway and fire funding issues. For highway, he recommends dividing the Haverhill and Woodsville highway territories into special assessment districts, so that taxpayers in each district would only pay towards a one highway department. For fire, he said, the funding dispute must be resolved by stakeholders within Haverhill and Woodsville FD. He suggested a single town department could be a solution if all parties involved, especially the firefighters, can buy in.
OTHER CANDIDATES
The following is a look at Select Board contests in other North Country communities after the Friday filing deadline. Incumbents indicated with (i).
BETHLEHEM (2 seats): 3-year term: Michael Bruno, Nancy Strand
CARROLL (2 seats): 3-year-term: David Scalley (i), Jules Marquis; 2-year-term: Brian Mycko (i), John Greer
COLEBROOK (1 seat): 3-year-term: Raymond Gorman (i)
DALTON (1 seat): 3-year-term: Thomas Dubreuil, Cathleen Fountain
FRANCONIA (1 seat): 3-year-term: Jill Brewer (i) [Note: It was not confirmed on Friday if Brewer will face a challenger]
JEFFERSON (1 seat): 3-year-term: Kevin Meehan (i) [Note: It was not confirmed on Friday if Meehan will face a challenger]
LANCASTER (1 seat): 3-year term: Shane Beattie (i)
LISBON (1 seat): 3-year-term: Scott Champagne (i)
LITTLETON (1 seat): 3-year-term: Roger Emerson (i), Courtney Bowler, Adolfo Rudy Gelsi
NORTHUMBERLAND (1 seat): 3-year-term: Clint Bramlett, Keith Bronson (i), James Weagle
STEWARTSTOWN (1 seat): 3-year-term: Allen Coats (i)
STRATFORD (1 seat): 3-year term: Charles Goulet (i), Greg Ruch
SUGAR HILL (1 seat): 3-year term: Christopher J. Ellms (i)
WHITEFIELD (1 seat): 3-year term: Shawn White (i)
Select Board candidate information was not immediately available for Bath, Easton, Landaff, Lyman, and Monroe.
