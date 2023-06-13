St. Johnsbury Academy students commemorated Flag Day a hundred years ago by gifting a “Fort McHenry Flag” to the state of Vermont.
Flag Day, recognized every June 14 in the U.S., marks the date in 1777 when the country approved the design for its first national flag. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day.
It was on this date a century ago, in 1923, that “the importance of Flag Day was emphasized in St. Johnsbury and the celebration of the day in Montpelier made more interesting by the presentation by the students and officers of St. Johnsbury Academy to the State of Vermont of a beautiful heavy silk flag, a reproduction of the historic Fort McHenry Flag,” according to a Caledonian-Record story published on the front page of the June 15, 1923 edition.
Fort McHenry in Baltimore, during the War of 1812, was the site of a British bombardment in 1814, during which Francis Scott Key looked at the flag and drew his inspiration to pen the words that have become the country’s national anthem, the Star Spangled Banner.
The flag that flew over the fort was large at 30 feet by 42 feet. It had 15 stars and 15 stripes. Information online notes that the fort’s commanding officer Major George Armistead commissioned the creation of “a flag so large that the British will have no difficulty in seeing it from a distance.”
With 15 stars, the flag at the time reflected the addition of Vermont (1791) and Kentucky (1792) as states to the original 13 colonies. It was President George Washington who, on Jan. 13, 1794, approved the congressional act to create the 15-star, 15-stripe flag.
The flag’s significance to the country’s history, the Caledonian reported, led Academy Professor A.G. Axtell in 1923 to encourage students to engage in an effort to have one made and presented as a gift to the state. At the time, the newspaper noted, no known reproduction of the flag existed. The original was then located at the national museum in Washington. It’s now on display in the National Museum of American History, part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
The reproduction cost about $120. Most of the money came from contributions by Academy students.
Several of the students were part of a group who “made the pilgrimage to the state capital” to deliver the flag in the afternoon of Flag Day, 1923, noted the newspaper. They were identified as Charles Malam, Foster Woods, Elizabeth Ide, Edward Farmer, Doroth Follansby, Nathan Ricker, Lucille Brunell, Edwin Lenton and Dorothy Goss. The group from the Academy also included Professor Axtell, Principal T.H. Wilson and Charles W. Gates, a former Vermont governor who was at the time serving as president of the Academy’s board of trustees.
The newspaper notes that before the group left town for Montpelier, they gathered “on the Academy steps” to take a group photograph. (Despite their efforts, Academy faculty familiar with the 181-year-old school’s archives were unable to locate the photo.)
It was Gates who made the formal presentation of the flag in the Vermont Historical Society room, which at the time was located in the Statehouse annex.
The Caledonian-Record’s report on the presentation states, “Gov. Gates said it was a peculiarly pleasant task to make the presentation as he thought it was eminently fitting for an institution that has been turning out men and women who have been useful and influential in the affairs of state and nation to present this historic emblem to the society and the state.”
For many years following the presentation, the flag was on display in the Vermont Historical Society room. It was featured by the Vermont Historical Society in a collection of important flags and banners in the state’s possession during “Flag Week” in 1943. Twenty years later, according to a newspaper account, it was still on display by the Vermont Historical Society.
It’s now in storage and unlikely to ever be on display again. Its condition is too poor, said Teresa Teixeira Greene, collections manager for the Vermont Historical Society, now located on Washington Street in Barre.
There’s a note on the container in which the flag is stored with a note that states, “Do not display.” The collections manager said that after years of hanging in the Statehouse, it deteriorated from “fiber decay.”
“The flag cannot be unfurled without causing further damage,” Teixeira Greene said.
She said no information found with the flag indicated the precise factors behind the flag’s deterioration, but there are likely causes. “While I don’t have written confirmation for this, I can confidently say that it’s from inherent problems with the material and display.”
She said the silk used to the make the flag 100 years ago was often treated with chemicals that eventually eat through the fibers. “Hanging textiles puts a degree of stress on the fibers; and light, skin oils from handling, and environmental pollutants like smoke all contribute greatly to fiber decay,” said Teixeira Greene.
