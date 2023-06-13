St. Johnsbury Academy students commemorated Flag Day a hundred years ago by gifting a “Fort McHenry Flag” to the state of Vermont.

Flag Day, recognized every June 14 in the U.S., marks the date in 1777 when the country approved the design for its first national flag. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day.

