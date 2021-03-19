St. Johnsbury Firefighter Aaron Martin lowers the American flag to half staff on Friday morning, March 19, 2021, per directive of Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. The date marks the one-year anniversary of Vermont’s first confirmed fatalities blamed on COVID-19. In the year since, over 215 Vermonters and over 535,000 people throughout the United States have died due to the virus. “These are not just numbers. Each and every one represents a human being, with families who loved them and friends and colleagues who cared about them,” noted Governor Scott in his proclamation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments