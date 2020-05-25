LYNDONVILLE — A small group made up mainly of officers from the American Legion Post #30, the Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion, gathered in honor of Memorial Day.
Ceremonies were held in the Lyndon Center Cemetery, and later in Veterans Memorial Park.
Gathered around a flag pole the Post installed in the cemetery, about a dozen Post officers and auxiliary members were joined by a handful of local residents, where the flag that was presented for the late Doris L. (McKinney) Hall was raised.
Mrs. Hall died on Aug. 26, 2018 at the age of 99. She has no family in Vermont, and those who gathered paid honors to the late member of the Women’s Army Corps, better known as WACs, an arm of the United States Army in which women served.
Darrell Degreenia, a member of the Sons of the Auxiliary at the post, who assisted with the ceremony, said the flag raising fulfilled Hall’s wishes. His wife, Karen, an auxiliary member, recorded the event for the post.
Hall was born in Bakersfield, Vt. on July 15, 1919, and joined the WAC in 1943 in Burlington, Vt.
After going through basic training, Hall was transferred to Pennsylvania where she was assigned to work in the transportation detail, driving whatever vehicles she was required to, including Jeeps, cars and trucks. She was discharged in 1945, and returned to Orleans, Vt.
“She was very proud of her service to the country and all those who served,” post member Ed Drown said.
“She had special friends in St. Johnsbury, Harold and Priscilla Flanders,” information from the ceremony said. “Priscilla donated Doris’s service flag to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #30 to be flown at the cemetery in Doris’s honor.”
The post’s notes about the flag stated, “Thank you, Priscilla for the donation of the flag and thank you, Doris, for your service.”
Post Commander Mike Nelson helped oversee the flag raising.
Earlier in the day three members of the Sons of the Auxiliary from the post put up more than a dozen American flags in downtown Lyndonville to adorn the downtown with new flags, said Karen Degreenia.
At the flag ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park, a prayer was read by Roger Parenteau dedicated to those who lost their lives defending the nation, as well as those who were injured and are recovering, those members of the service who were taken Prisoners of War, and those who are Missing In Action.
The new flags were raised, then lowered to half-mast, where they would remain as part of the Memorial Day observance until dusk, said Karen Degreenia.
Nelson thanked those who joined the veterans’ post members and auxiliary, as well as its Sons of the American Legion group, in honoring the memories of veterans who served. A few cars and motorcycles passing through the village tooted their horns, showing support and appreciation for the small ceremony.
The group acknowledged they wished the events could have been open to the community, but with social distancing during the ongoing pandemic worries, they had to abide by the restrictions and limit the number of people invited to the ceremonies.
