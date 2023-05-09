The Veterans2Veterans Group partnered with White Mountains Regional High School Junior ROTC cadets and the Civil Air Patrol Mt. Washington Squadron for a flag retirement ceremony at the Wayside Inn in Bethlehem. (Contributed photo)
The Veterans2Veterans Group had a successful Spring 2023 flag retirement ceremony on April 22.
We properly retired more than 100 unserviceable national flags with the assistance of the White Mountain Regional High School’s Junior ROTC “Spartan Battalion” cadets (C/LTC Kaitlyn Wheeler, C/1LT Jayce Carbonneau, and C/ PFC Kayden Keddy ) as well as the Civil Air Patrol, Mt. Washington Squadron (C/CMSgt Hidalgo Kardell, CMSgt Joseph Woodson, C/SrA Charles Schmidt, C/SrA Anette Smith, C/SrA Joshua Smith, and 2LT Steven Woodson )
The flag retirement ring was provided by Casella Waste Systems and the majority of the flags themselves were provided by the flag retirement bin program that Casella’s Bethlehem NCES location and Veterans2Veterans Group have established in order to try to keep the national colors out of area landfills and to simultaneously educate folks on the proper method of disposal, while providing a place to do just that.
The Wayside Inn and Restaurant was a gracious host and allowed us to hold our event on their property.
To that end, V2VG is planning on holding another flag retirement ceremony in the fall.
