The Veterans2Veterans Group had a successful Spring 2023 flag retirement ceremony on April 22.

We properly retired more than 100 unserviceable national flags with the assistance of the White Mountain Regional High School’s Junior ROTC “Spartan Battalion” cadets (C/LTC Kaitlyn Wheeler, C/1LT Jayce Carbonneau, and C/ PFC Kayden Keddy ) as well as the Civil Air Patrol, Mt. Washington Squadron (C/CMSgt Hidalgo Kardell, CMSgt Joseph Woodson, C/SrA Charles Schmidt, C/SrA Anette Smith, C/SrA Joshua Smith, and 2LT Steven Woodson )

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments