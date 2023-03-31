Flagger Faces Manslaughter Charge For Deadly Worksite Altercation

BOLTON — A construction site flagger is facing a manslaughter charge after he was in a deadly altercation with a truck driver as they worked on a state of Vermont road project in Bolton last November, state police said.
The flagger, Whitney Grady, 42, of Middlebury, is due in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington for arraignment on Tuesday morning, police said.
The trucker, David Cheney, 72, of East Montpelier, died a few hours after the Nov. 10, 2022 altercation at a construction site on U.S. 2 near the Notch Road in Bolton, police said.
Vermont State Police never mentioned a death when the department issued a vague news release five days after the fight looking for witnesses. The news release only said a “physical altercation between two individuals” and detectives were looking for information. The individuals’ names, sexes, and hometowns were not provided, nor did it indicate if it was a road rage incident.
Now, according to Detective Trooper Mathew Nadeau, there was an ongoing dispute between the two men that day that escalated into a physical confrontation at about 1:15 p.m. in which Grady repeatedly punched and kicked Cheney.
After the assault, Cheney was able to return home to East Montpelier, but he subsequently suffered medical complications related to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m. that night at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, records and police noted.
The felony charge follows “a lengthy investigation,” but state police said this week it was unwilling to provide the public with additional information from the case, including the names of the companies that employed either man.
State police spokesman Adam Silverman said Friday afternoon that when the initial news release was issued on Nov. 15, the detectives working the case made a decision for investigative reasons not to disclose to the public that Cheney had died five days earlier.
Cheney died from “cardiac complications following brunt force trauma,” according to Dr. Elaine R. Amoresano, an assistant chief medical examiner. She noted that Cheney had arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. She listed the time of the fight on the death certificate as 1:30 p.m. — 15 minutes later than state police reported.
Amoresano ruled the case a homicide and said Cheney had a cardiac event following assault,” according to the certificate.
State police issued Grady a citation on Thursday, ordering him to appear in criminal court in Burlington next Tuesday.
Cheney and his wife,Joyce, had three children. He owned Cheney Trucking and had past memberships with the Williamstown Fire Department, the Moose Club and the Canadian Club, according to his obituary in the Times Argus.
Vermont Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn on Friday said he was notified the day after the fight that one of the combatants had died a few hours later.
The $20.4 million road project involves reconstructing and repaving U.S. 2 between the Williston/Richmond line and eastward into Bolton. Kubricky Construction was selected as the main contractor for the state project, which is also using subcontractors.
