Flagger Faces Manslaughter Charge For Deadly Worksite Altercation
BOLTON — A construction site flagger is facing a manslaughter charge after he was in a deadly altercation with a truck driver as they worked on a state of Vermont road project in Bolton last November, state police said.

The flagger, Whitney Grady, 42, of Middlebury, is due in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington for arraignment on Tuesday morning, police said.

