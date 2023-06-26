Danville Fire Chief Jonathan Austin-Shortt, right, gives direction to firefighters from Danville and Peacham at the scene of a propane fire at Sugar Ridge Campground in Danville on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A firefighters from Peacham pulls a water hose into position to direct water onto a truck near a flaming propane gas line at Sugar Ridge Campground in Danville on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Danville Fire Chief Jonathan Austin-Shortt, right, gives direction to firefighters from Danville and Peacham at the scene of a propane fire at Sugar Ridge Campground in Danville on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A firefighters from Peacham pulls a water hose into position to direct water onto a truck near a flaming propane gas line at Sugar Ridge Campground in Danville on Monday, June 26, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)
DANVILLE — Propane gas venting from a broken line ignited into a column of fire several feet high at Sugar Ridge RV Village & Campground on Monday.
The line was broken when a Chevrolet truck driven by one of the campers struck the location of the fill pipe to the 500-gallon underground propane tank. Minutes after the leak was detected, it ignited.
Firefighters arrived from multiple departments. Water hoses were directed at the truck and a bathhouse a few feet from the flames. No injuries were reported. The truck sustained significant front-end damage.
Campers in the bathhouse area near the intersection of Peone Path and Stella Dora Drive were told to back far away while the firefighters kept the flames from spreading while letting the propane burn itself out. It took a while. Campground co-owner Mary Fenoff said she believes the tank was recently filled.
Fenoff said she spoke to the camper who accidentally struck the pipe and said the woman is fine. “It did frighten her,” she said.
“We’re very thankful that no one is injured,” said Fenoff.
The campground with 150 sites was mostly occupied on Monday. It’s the campground’s 25th year in operation.
A steady stream of fire engines and tankers from Danville, Peacham, Concord, Lyndonville and Walden made their way past the gate and through the campground. Peacham Rescue was on scene to render medical care.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.