St. Johnsbury Police are looking for the public to help identify and locate the person who stole a flatbed trailer parked on Bay Street.
Cpl. George Johnson reported that the trailer, black with dimensions of 16 feet x 7 feet, was stolen from 659 Bay Street between May 6 and May 8. The building at 659 Bay St., owned by William Brink, is slated for demolition.
Any person with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.