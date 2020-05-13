St. Johnsbury Police are looking for the public to help identify and locate the person who stole a flatbed trailer parked on Bay Street.

Cpl. George Johnson reported that the trailer, black with dimensions of 16 feet x 7 feet, was stolen from 659 Bay Street between May 6 and May 8. The building at 659 Bay St., owned by William Brink, is slated for demolition.

Any person with information regarding the theft or the whereabouts of the trailer is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Police Department at 802-748-2314.

