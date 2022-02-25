A sergeant with the Vermont State Police was dragged by a vehicle along Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday night for about 50 yards before he broke free of the car.
Sgt. Matthew Tarricone suffered minor injuries including scrapes and bruises after separating himself from a vehicle police say was being driven by Angela Birk, 40, of Newport.
According to a report by Trooper Domonique Figueroa, state police had stopped Birk who was traveling north near milemarker 134 for motor vehicle infractions.
Sgt. Tarricone was communicating with Birk when she reportedly started driving away. Trooper Figueroa noted that the vehicle reached 20 mph and was increasing speed when Sgt. Tarricone was able to break away from the car. He declined medical attention.
State police began pursuit, noted Trooper Figueroa, and Birk failed to stop. The trooper reported that Birk drove dangerously while trying to get away. “She passed several vehicles while weaving through traffic as she travelled from I-91 to VT Route 122 and then to VT Route 114 at excessive speeds,” the trooper reported.
State police lost Birk in the area of Burke Village as she continued north on Route 114.
An arrest warrant was issued by Judge Justin Jiron in Caledonia Superior Court.
Charges against Birk are aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, attempting to elude, gross negligent operation.
Anyone who has information on Birk’s whereabouts or has any other information that could help is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
