Flood Fix In The Works For Problem Intersection

Sep 14, 2023

LYNDON – Efforts to address flooding at the Route 5/114/122 intersection are moving forward.The town issued a Request For Proposals last month for a $75,000 grant-funded scoping study and the RFP window closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.The RFP has generated "several inquiries," according to officials. The scoping study would evaluate two flood mitigation projects for the Route 5/114/122 intersection and determine if the projects are viable, worthwhile and effective.One would redesign, or replace, dry culverts located downriver (south) of the intersection, and the other would reconnect the river with floodplain storage upriver (north) of the intersection.The two projects were selected by the town Hazard Mitigation Committee and would minimize the water level at the Route 5/114/122 intersection, where chronic flooding is a problem. This project is funded by a subgrant from the State of Vermont under the Flood Resilient Communities Fund.According to the RFP, the scoping study would run from October 2023 through December 2024.It would include hydraulic studies, cost estimates, taxpayer impacts, funding options, impact analysis, cost-benefit analysis, long-term maintenance requirements and more.With completed scoping studies in hand, municipalities can seek further grant funding for project implementation.The 2023 Hazard Mitigation Plan identified flood risk reduction as a primary objective. Specifically, flood risk at the Route 5/114/122 intersection. 