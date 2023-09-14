Flood Fix In The Works For Problem Intersection
Flooding at the Route 5/114/122 intersection in Lyndon on July 11, 2023. (File Photo)

LYNDON – Efforts to address flooding at the Route 5/114/122 intersection are moving forward.

The town issued a Request For Proposals last month for a $75,000 grant-funded scoping study and the RFP window closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

