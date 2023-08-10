Flood Relief Grants Awarded Locally

The Vermont Community Foundation announced Thursday it has awarded another $1,069,338 in grants to help Vermont recover from the flooding.
The latest recipients from Caledonia and Orleans counties include:
Craftsbury Public Library, $2,500 for flood relief efforts. The library is the hub of activity in the community, offering books, resources, and technology, programming and meeting spaces.
Abenaki Helping Abenaki (AHA), $10,000 to provide food assistance and flood relief to flood survivors. AHA works to preserve the culture, community awareness, charitable endeavors, and outreach of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki people.
Green Mountain Farm to School, $5,000 to support the organization’s Lunchbox program that serves free meals to youth 18 and under in the Northeast Kingdom. Additional funding will allow for free meals to be offered to adults, and help meet a rise in need due to flooding.
Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor, $3,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. Hardwick Area Neighbor to Neighbor assists the community in times of need by coordinating local response efforts and collectively addressing challenges.
Journey to Recovery Community Center, $5,000 to strengthen programs and services for Orleans County people in flood-impacted areas. Journey to Recovery Community Center provides healing and hope for those affected by addiction related to substance use and misuse.
Kingdom Recovery Center, Inc., $5,000 to strengthen programs and services for people in recovery in flood-impacted areas. The Center provides programs for people seeking and sustaining recovery from alcoholism/substance misuse disorder.
Northeast Kingdom Organizing (NEKO), $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. NEKO is a coalition which organizes and advocates for justice for the people and places of the Northeast Kingdom.
Rural Arts Collaborative, $10,000 for storm and flood relief efforts. Rural Arts Collaborative is an arts organization that uses voices, hands, bodies, minds, and hearts to connect with each other and the natural world through creativity.
The fund has raised $6.1 million in gifts and commitments since it was announced on July 11. That total includes $5.4 million in gifts and $700,000 in pledges. Approximately 200 grants have been awarded, with more to come in the future.
