Flood Relief Grants Awarded Locally
Buy Now

A sign noting road closure due to high water is on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The Vermont Community Foundation announced Thursday it has awarded another $1,069,338 in grants to help Vermont recover from the flooding.

The latest recipients from Caledonia and Orleans counties include:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments