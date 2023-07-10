Montpelier City Hall and the city's fire department to its left, with flood waters covering Main Street downtown and rising; businesses had shut their doors and firefighters had placed sand bags hoping to help with flooding. (Photo by Grady Nixon)
MONTPELIER - Floods rise in Montpelier while residents seek refuge Monday evening.
Emergency services were struggling to address the rising floodwaters in the capitol city.
The damage to local businesses, infrastructure and property can’t be judged but will be substantial.
Both Main and State streets in the city’s heart were closed and had essentially become rivers by about 8 p.m. on Monday evening.
City residents moved their vehicles to higher ground, and were out in some places watching as the flood waters rose, and they were involved in witnessing an historic event, as officials and weather monitoring reports chronicled past floods and the damage they wrought, with it being impossible to know the outcome of the floods brought on by many days of rain.
In some places, vehicles could be seen submerged up to their tires, garbage cans were flying into the water-filled streets, and dumpsters were nearly covered by the high waters that were taking over.
