The historic floods earlier this month exacted a toll on many farmers across the region, and while the damage was immediate and obvious for some, others will continue to discover and suffer the impact for weeks and months to come.

At one end of the spectrum are farms like Riverside Farm along the banks of the Lamoille in East Hardwick, which suffered a disaster, losing most or all their crops and seeing fields washed away or covered in silt, rocks and boulders. At the other end of the spectrum, a multitude of farms that saw way too much rain and may only feel the impact of the damage later through such things as a reduced yield and quality in feed and hay as the season continues.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments