The historic floods earlier this month exacted a toll on many farmers across the region, and while the damage was immediate and obvious for some, others will continue to discover and suffer the impact for weeks and months to come.
At one end of the spectrum are farms like Riverside Farm along the banks of the Lamoille in East Hardwick, which suffered a disaster, losing most or all their crops and seeing fields washed away or covered in silt, rocks and boulders. At the other end of the spectrum, a multitude of farms that saw way too much rain and may only feel the impact of the damage later through such things as a reduced yield and quality in feed and hay as the season continues.
Plenty of farms fall somewhere in between, like Joe’s Brook Farm in Barnet, which had one of its main fields covered in a few feet of water for about a day and lost crops but have been able to replant elsewhere and are working hard to bounce back from the flood.
“We lost an acre of high-value lettuce, greens, spinach, scallions, radish, herbs, and cut flowers along Joe’s Brook to flooding,” said Eric Scovsted, who owns the farm with his wife Mary. They said the water was higher than what they saw during Irene. The field, which represents about 25% of their acreage, is out of commission for the remainder of the season while they turn all the lost produce under, plant a cover crop and await soil testing to make sure no heavy metals or other contaminants washed in with the waters.
“On the upside, these crops grow relatively quickly, and we were able to replant by the Friday after the flood on portions of a different field that were not flooded,” said Eric.
Mary said they used paddleboards to salvage things from flooded greenhouses the morning after the storm and have been cleaning up the mess ever since. She commended the staff and volunteers that have helped through it all. The produce from the field was destined for a variety of customers, including their CSA, on-site farm stand, farmers markets, as well as Littleton Co-op and White Market, and local schools and restaurants.
“Our CSA has been really understanding in having a reduced selection temporarily, as have farmers market customers,” said Eric.
While the flood waters were gone within about 24 hours, Mary said the field is still squishy.
They reported their damage to Vermont211 and the local Farm Service Agency office and are hopeful assistance may help them recoup some of their losses in time.
The flooding of July 9 and 10 and persistent rains since have compounded concerns from a hard frost in May that was declared a disaster in recent days and a dry June.
State and federal officials have urged farmers to report damage to the state and USDA’s Farm Service Agency. They say getting a full accounting of the damage will aid in obtaining a disaster declaration by the USDA and bolster the argument by Vermont’s Congressional delegation to secure additional funding through the federal government.
“There’s a couple of things that are really important for farmers and producers right now,” said Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts. “That’s reporting damage, whether it’s crops or if they’ve had any infrastructure damage.” Tebbetts noted that crop, livestock and field damage should be reported to the county FSA office and damage to equipment, buildings and infrastructure should be reported through Vermont’s 211 system.
Tebbetts cited concern about the impact on feed crops that could raise costs for livestock farmers later this year. Tebbetts urged farmers to report any and all damage. “Some people may not report because they don’t think their damage was severe enough so they don’t want to take away from their neighbors getting relief, ” said Tebbetts. “It actually will help their neighbor because the wider the scope, the more damage, the more people that report, may help your neighbor in the long run.”
Damage reports thus far likely dramatically under-report the full extent of the damage, said John Roberts, State Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Vermont. According to their data, as of July 26, 233 farms have reported some damage, impacting 8,920 acres. This includes 23 farms in Caledonia County and 340 acres, 26 farms in Orleans County and 780 acres and three farms in Essex and 50 acres.
“We’ve got a ways to go,” said Roberts of the reporting effort. He noted in some instances, farmers haven’t even been able to get out on their fields yet because they are still so wet or roads have been washed out. He noted in Irene, over 450 farms reported. “I honestly don’t think this will be much different,” said Roberts, who also noted that they have received a GIS estimate that suggests up to 140,000 acres of farm and forest land could have been impacted, but that would still need to be verified through ongoing reporting and analysis.
Roberts said some of the worst damage appears to have swept north through the center of the state. “I certainly know there are farms in Derby and other parts of Orleans [County] that have been severely affected,” he added.
“The damage has been substantial and the impacts will be felt for a long time,” said Jon Ramsay, Executive Director of the Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick. “Some farmers like Riverside organic produce farm in Hardwick were severely hit. Other farms may not have had flooding in the same way but had farm roads, culverts and other infrastructure damned that makes getting out to fields even if they were not flooded a challenge. If a dairy farm cannot harvest 2nd or 3rd cut at the appropriate time due to these issues, it impacts yield and quality, which down the road can lead to more costly feed costs.”
Silene DeCiucies, Farm Business Planner at CAE, said in some instances very wet conditions have prevented cows from being about to use pastures and feed quality is definitely a concern.
Daniel Keeney, Farm and Food Specialist at CAE, said the damage is severe and uneven. “Some farms lost nearly an entire season’s crop and others were only inconvenienced by bad roads,” said Keeney. “Dairy farms in Hardwick lost bridges and roads that were the only access to their pasture. Farmers in Cabot were stranded with no vehicle access to the outside world. Major sections of productive fields across Lamoille, Orleans, Washington, Caledonia, and Orange Counties – effectively our entire service region as farm advisors – were damaged and in some cases permanently lost.”
Keeney said some farmers were waiting to see if impacted fields would bounce back this summer, but flooding has a “long-term adverse effect on the biological soil health.”
While the agricultural sector awaits hoped-for assistance from the federal government. Organizations like are helping as best they can, like CAE’s Vermont Farm Fund, which offers 0% interest loans, and NOFA-Vt.’s Farm Emergency Fund, which offers grants.
The FSA’s Roberts said he expected a secretarial disaster declaration from the USDA once sufficient data was collected at the state level and submitted for review.
“Overall - it has been a very challenging year for all farmers,” said Ramsay. “The frost significantly impacted early crops and fruit farms, impacted the yield of the first cutting of hay for many farmers, and now this.”
