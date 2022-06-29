A Florida man is now facing a federal charge of “Bringing In And Harboring Aliens” after being stopped in a rental car while traveling south on Interstate-91 in Orleans County.
According to federal court documents, Juan Mejia-Flores, 31, was arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol last Friday after he allegedly picked up four citizens from Hidalgo, Mexico, who had entered the United States from Canada illegally.
Mejia-Flores told the border patrol that he was living legally in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) policy. His four passengers, however, did not have immigration status that would allow them to legally enter or remain in the U.S., according to the report.
U.S. District Court
Mejia-Flores is now being held in federal detention at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans. The government has asked the court to keep holding Mejia-Flores behind bars pending trial based on the possibility that his DACA immigration status may not be renewed. Prosecutors also say he is a flight risk.
After Mejia-Flores was stopped on I-91, he and his four passengers were detained and transported to the Newport Border Patrol Station for questioning. A records check allegedly revealed that Mejia-Flores was already under investigation related to another illegal immigration event in New York State in May.
Investigators said the record checks also revealed that Mejia-Flores had been previously arrested in Bradenton, Florida, in April of 2021, for burglary, domestic assault and criminal mischief.
Mejia-Flores told the border patrol that all four of his passengers were from the same town in Mexico where he grew up and that he had been contacted by one of them last month asking him to help them enter the U.S.
“He agreed to help because he knew how dangerous crossing into the United States via Mexico could be,” wrote Homeland Security Special Agent Trevor Walker in his report. “He ‘came up with a plan’ and had the four people fly from Mexico to Toronto…He traveled from Florida via airplane to Vermont. Once in Vermont, he rented a car and drove to Derby Line, Vermont.”
The four passengers - identified as Maria Vasquez-Santiago, Claudia Santiago-Pena, Julia Meija-Portillo and her minor child - took a taxi from a hotel in Toronto to Stanstead, Quebec, where they crossed the border on foot and were allegedly picked up by Mejia-Flores and his rental car.
However, they were spotted entering the U.S. near Pelow Street in Derby Line by “remote surveillance equipment” operated by the border patrol.
