NEWPORT CITY — The city is urging residents to only throw toilet paper in the toilet.
People are flushing cleaning and sanitary wipes, and other materials, even more when toilet paper was in short supply during the first weeks of the stay-at-home orders from Gov. Phil Scott. That caused issues with the city’s 12 sewer pumping stations and wastewater treatment plant.
These materials being flushed clog the pumps, which requires staff in public works to dismantle the pumps to remove the blockage, by hand.
“We have cleared more material out than we typically see,” according to a statement posted on the city website.
Even “flushable” wipes should not be flushed. These durable paper products and other non-flushable materials could lead to costly problems with residents’ plumbing, including backups, as well as problems with the city’s wastewater infrastructure. Many of these products which are labeled as flushable should not be flushed down the toilet because they do not break down like toilet paper.
The city’s wastewater collection system includes over 21 miles of sewer mains, 500 manholes and 12 pump stations, which are used to pump sewage toward the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
