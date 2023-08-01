Following “Everyone Belongs” Signs, Board Split On Inclusivity Resolution
After mulling placing "Everyone Belongs" signs at town hall, the Bethlehem Select Board during their meeting on Monday discussed a new proposal to adopt an inclusivity resolution.

Following the Bethlehem Select Board’s tabling of the proposal to place an “Everyone Belongs” sign at town hall, one Select Board member has suggested that the board adopt an “inclusivity resolution” that essentially states the same idea.

The proposed resolution, though, which was likewise tabled (until next meeting), was met with resistance by one board member, who agreed with the message, but questioned if the town needs another resolution in light of laws that already prohibit discrimination and Bethlehem already being a welcoming town.

