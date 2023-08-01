Following “Everyone Belongs” Signs, Board Split On Inclusivity Resolution

Following the Bethlehem Select Board’s tabling of the proposal to place an “Everyone Belongs” sign at town hall, one Select Board member has suggested that the board adopt an “inclusivity resolution” that essentially states the same idea.
The proposed resolution, though, which was likewise tabled (until next meeting), was met with resistance by one board member, who agreed with the message, but questioned if the town needs another resolution in light of laws that already prohibit discrimination and Bethlehem already being a welcoming town.
Other board members, as well as residents, were supportive.
The inclusivity resolution was proposed by Select Board member Nancy Strand, who proposed the placement of the “Everyone Belongs” sign at the town hall.
“The initial conversation about putting ‘Everyone Belongs’ signs on town property has turned into a myriad of different issues and one of them is that the board is looking at a policy about putting signs on town property, which we did not have and still don’t have, but that is in the works,” said Strand. “But I still felt strongly that as the leadership of the town that we should have something to say about this issue and therefore have drafted a resolution that I’m asking the board to adopt.”
The proposed resolution reads:
Whereas, the town of Bethlehem welcomes all people regardless of age, gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other variable that makes us who we are.
Whereas, the town of Bethlehem has a responsibility to all of its residents to keep them safe from discrimination, harassment, or from those who want to marginalize and even criminalize others for being different than themselves.
Whereas, recent events in the North Country have singled out the LGBTQ community as not welcome.
Now, therefore, be it resolved by the town of Bethlehem Select Board that the town of Bethlehem will welcome all to our community and that our town services, amenities, and properties are available to all who live here and to our visitors passing through following guidelines and policies that apply equally to all persons.
We are openly committed to promoting a secure, welcome, and safe environment and to maintaining a community free from all forms of discrimination, bigotry, prejudice, or actions promoting hate. We are dedicated to modeling respectful dialogue.
After reading it, Strand asked the board to take a vote or first have a discussion.
Select Board Mike Bruno said the resolution is well-written and he’s not opposed to it, but asked why the third paragraph states recent events have singled out the LGBTQ community while the second paragraph already states Bethlehem’s responsibility to keep people safe from discrimination and harassment.
“I think it’s what caused this to be an issue in the first place,” said Strand. “If you ask people in the street is Bethlehem a welcoming town, ‘Oh, sure.’ But then we had neighboring towns that had very unwelcoming events targeted at LGTBQ, so I think we need to acknowledge that and say we are not like that and we will not do that.”
Veronica Morris, chair of the board, said she’s opposed to almost all resolutions of the type proposed on the ground that all they do is affirm things that are already required by law and required in the town employee handbook.
“They are existing policies and this adds nothing,” said Morris. “This does not give us an action … This is a resolution with no teeth, and I’m not generally in favor of those.”
Bethlehem’s zoning ordinances are also better than ordinances in other towns because they are written to not discriminate, said Morris.
“We act in a way that’s better than some of the neighboring communities and I think we are known by our actions far more than we are known by our words,” she said.
And although it fundamentally wouldn’t be a problem with the resolution being proposed, adopting resolutions in general binds future Select Boards, said Morris.
“I don’t disagree that there are laws in place that say a lot of this or say all of it, but there’s also a saying ‘to say nothing is to do nothing,’” said Selectman Bruce Caplain. “I think if we say something it’s making a statement that we believe and support everybody being welcome in this town. And while we all do, making that statement in this day and age is not a bad thing. I don’t think this would bind future Select Boards with anything that anyone can’t abide by or believe in, and if it does, we’re in a lot of trouble at that point. I would support this resolution.”
Bruno agreed.
“I just don’t think some of the words need to be there as written, but I’m not against the proposed resolution,” said Bruno, who offered to work with Strand on word-smithing and then present a revised draft to the board.
Strand agreed to a possible revision but said she is reluctant to remove the word ‘hate’ because hate exists and needs to be addressed.
Strand, who said Select Board members can support the resolution in their capacity as the town’s leadership, said she wanted to respond to Morris’ comment about the resolution having no teeth because laws exist.
“It matters what that leadership says, no matter that the laws are there,” said Strand. “Everyone is supposed to be treated equally and protected. We know they are not. So leadership’s thoughts and words and what we say matters … Why do you have to put the LGBTQ in there? It’s because of what’s been happening, and so I don’t think we can just put that under the rug and say, ‘oh, yeah, everyone’s welcome.’ I think it has to be acknowledged and spoken out against when hatred, discrimination, criminalization, and incredible disrespect is shown toward other people.”
Former Bethlehem Chris Jensen called the resolution a great statement that, if tweaked in wording, should not be watered down.
While there are laws, the resolution reinforces them and makes a statement “at a time when a lot of people are afraid to make them,” he said.
Resident Allegra Wright agreed.
“The word hate is a word we don’t like to use because we don’t want it to be real, but it is real and it is a fact and we all need to understand why this document is in place,” said Wright. “It’s in place because people display hate and that’s not something we want in Bethlehem. I don’t care what future boards think. It’s irrelevant. I think Nancy’s efforts to make this happen are wonderful. I appreciate it. Personally, I appreciate it because it means a lot to me and others in my community. Please don’t water it down.”
Resident Rich Southwell also agreed with the resolution and said the town is on the “right track in trying to square the circle that we opened up with the signs,” but suggested that the language about what other towns are doing, even if they are doing it wrongly, be removed.
“I would keep it positive and talk about what we do in Bethlehem, not about what people do in other communities,” he said.
Strand said that when she wrote the resolution, she intended it to be a statement from the Select Board and not a statement from the town’s residents because she knows there are residents who would not agree with it and she cannot represent everyone in town.
Resident Chuck Phillips, who is a member of the Our Friends Our Neighbors group that made the “Everyone Belongs” signs, said Strand’s resolution “is a response in many ways to actions that have taken place in towns around us. This is a statement that that’s not the town we are.”
Our Friends Our Neighbors is also in the midst of crafting a petition warrant article, one asking voters to decide what kind of town Bethlehem should be, which will be placed on the 2024 town meeting warrant, he said.
