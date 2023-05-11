WHITEFIELD — A month ago, the community rallied around six-year-old Olivia St. Onge in her fight against MoyaMoya, a rare and progressive disease that restricts blood flow to the brain.
Now, the Kindergarten student needs even more support.
Olivia suffered two strokes following surgery at Boston Childrens Hospital on Wednesday to restore blood flow, according to her mother, Angelica.
In a social media post, Angelica said Olivia remains sedated and her outlook is uncertain.
“Please, pray that our sweet girl will come out of this,” she wrote.
A pre-surgery fundraiser to help the family with considerable costs for medical care, incidentals and lost income received nearly $12,000.
However, following this week’s significant setback, the St. Onges face far greater challenges ahead.
To afford enormous expenses for continued treatment and recovery, they have launched another fundraiser with a $20,000 goal. It can be found at https://bit.ly/3pAMp7E
In a social media post, her mother pleaded for people to keep giving, saying, “The costs of staying in Boston, now LONG TERM are going to be high. The gas for [Olivia’s father] Michael traveling to work and back here, the food, parking, and bills is insurmountable. Michael is going to leave for work for a few days a week, because he cannot lose his job. He doesn’t have more paid time off, so he has to go. He leaves Sunday, so he can work for the week.”
“I now have to figure out who can visit my cats, play with them, clean their boxes, feed them. I have to figure out what the heck to do with my dog who is having the time of his life at Doggie Daycare, but he can’t stay there forever. I have to figure out how to pay rent, electricity, heat, and all the other necessary things. I have to think about when Olivia can come home, the costs of therapy, medical equipment, life alterations and changes. Will she be able to come home without equipment? Or will she be wheelchair bound? Our vehicle cannot handle that, what do we do?”
“I am not asking for pity. I am asking for you to pray, to share this post, to mail her cards we can hang up in her ICU room, so when she wakes up, she sees them all. If you have it in your ability to donate to help expenses we would SO appreciate it. I have carried this over to another go fund me, with updated information to follow this journey.”
Angelica was diagnosed with MoyaMoya in 2019 at age 22 and had successful surgery that year
After waking up with a bad headache on March 8, Olivia was diagnosed with the same condition.
Two months later, Olivia underwent a 10-hour surgery on Wednesday to reroute arteries from her scalp and face to her brain.
Although the surgery “went well,” Olivia did not respond to commands following the procedure.
When doctors attempted to taper her off of sedation, her vital signs fluctuated wildly, and she flailed and screamed, her mother wrote.
After multiple unsuccessful attempts to wake Olivia, an MRI was performed. The problem was found, and the doctor broke the devastating news.
“[The doctor] looked at me, and said, “I am so, so sorry.” At that point my entire life changed,” Angelica wrote.
“I cried in frustration, the fear for my sweet six year old who didn’t deserve this. Olivia had two strokes post op, the RARE 2-3% chance of that happening that they have to tell you before surgery, it happened. She had two large strokes, one on each side of her brain in the areas that control motor functions. Those areas control arm, leg and body movement. That area is the “control” center of her brain that when someone asks her to wiggle her toes, her brain tells her to do it. That’s why she wasn’t, that’s why she wouldn’t wake up. Her brain had two large strokes.”
“I crumbled, Michael crumbled, I cried screaming in terror because the unknowns for my sweet daughter. Something that went so well, just went so wrong. Dr. Smith explained that although no stroke is good, that this area of the brain, with physical therapy and OT and MANY MANY other things she will likely gain some function back. But not for a LONG TIME.”
Olivia remains sedated to limit brain swelling. Doctors won’t try to wake her again for “a few days.
According to her mother, it is uncertain if Olivia will be susceptible to further strokes, which could make her condition far worse.
“We are hoping it just stays the ones she already had. Not that any strokes are good, but if it progresses and creates more swelling on her brain, or reaches the speech portion of her brain, that isn’t something you can get back. So now, I sit here curled up outside the MRI room as Olivia gets her follow up MRI,” her mother wrote.
“Then she will have another, and another.. continued for the next few days. But we won’t know the entirety of the damage until these scans continue. If these scans don’t change and it is limited to what’s already affected, she will have to learn to use her legs and arms again, train her brain through tons of PT and OT to use different areas to be able to do those tasks. How much function she gets back, we won’t know. How much further damage has occurred? We don’t know. We won’t know until we can wake her up, which won’t be for days.”
Even before the post-op complications, Angelica and Michael, face substantial costs for their daughter’s treatment.
Making matters more challenging, Michael is the sole provider for the family. For that reason, the fundraisers serve a vital purpose.
Funds raised will help the St. Onges to afford various expenses, such as gas, hotels, and food associated with the hospital stay; a portion of the $800,000 surgery cost not covered by insurance; and continued household expenses.
Following last month’s fundraising walk/part in Lancaster drew over 75 people, Angelica said community support from residents, businesses and officials has been “astounding.”
“When I first posted [Olivia’s] story on Facebook, I had people messaging me, commenting on it, asking what they could do to help. That post began to be shared, and I had more people asking, messaging me, offering kind words,” Angelica said. “To those who have already given, regardless of monetary donations, sharing our posts, donating things to raffle, to just sending a card to Olivia we cannot thank you enough. There is no amount of appreciation in this world large enough for what our community has done for us, especially Olivia.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.