Following Town Lead, Cannon Mountain Implements Mask Mandate

On Dec. 26, four days after Franconia selectmen reinstated a mask mandate for all public buildings in town, the state-owned Cannon Mountain Ski Area in Franconia Notch followed suit and adopted the same for inside its buildings.
“We like to be good neighbors and we are the largest employer in the region,” Greg Keeler, marketing director for Cannon Mountain, said Thursday. “We have a lot of people here.”
Franconia selectmen, voting 3-0 on Dec. 22 to re-implement a mandate because of rising cases locally from community transmission, are expected to revisit the mask issue for the town in mid-January to assess whether it is still needed, and Keeler said Cannon Mountain will do the same, taking the town’s lead.
“We’re following whatever the town adopts,” he said. “If they get rid of it, we will likely go back to masks strongly encouraged.”
Health officials in New Hampshire expect COVID-19 cases to remain high and likely rise going into January, about two weeks following the holidays, which typically see an increase in cases.
The state of New Hampshire no longer has a mandate, and Cannon Mountain as a state entity doesn’t have to abide by the town of Franconia mandates on masks.
“Technically, as the state, we don’t have to follow the town regulations, and that is according to the attorney general’s office,” said Keeler. “We checked with them and checked with the governor’s office when [the town] adopted it. And so the language that they had us use is Cannon has chosen to voluntarily comply with the local ordinance for mask-wearing.”
Since going into effect on Sunday, compliance has been positive, he said.
“It applies to inside only,” said Keeler. “The tricky part about inside is a lot of these venues have a cafeteria or bar, so it’s the same mandate that we used back when all the ski areas had it, which is mask up unless seated and eating. If you walk into the lodge, you’ll see a lot of people without it because they’re eating.”
Masking is the only requirement inside the ski area buildings, but Cannon Mountain does have in place recommendations set forth since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have a safety message out there that hasn’t changed much,” said Keeler. “The only part that changed was the mask. We still have wash your hands properly, stay at home if you’re experiencing symptoms or you’re sick, and then please maintain social distance. The only thing that has changed for us is we went from masks strongly recommended to masks required when inside, unless seated and eating.”
Between the Cannon, the food service, and the Franconia Ski Club, Cannon Mountain employs some 500 550 people.
So far, the season is getting off to a strong start.
“It’s been a great vacation week for us,” said Keeler. “We have a self-imposed ticket limit and we’ve been selling out pretty much every day this week, generally a day or two in advance. Our number, though, is meant to keep things reasonable on the mountain. We still only have about less than half of our total trails open. We want to keep things reasonable and make the experience for the people who are here better and keep lift lines short. That also helps to keep people safe. Overcrowded buildings, lift lines, and ski trails are not what we’re going for.”
If a day is going reasonably well, the ski area will open to half-day tickets during the day.
“If people plan ahead more than a day or two, it’s easy to get a ticket,” said Keeler. “It’s just anybody waiting right up to the day before. We’re already sold out for Friday, but Saturday and Sunday are okay.”
While Cannon Mountain is not requiring reservations, it is strongly recommending them because skiers save $10 per ticket when they buy in advance online versus at the ticket window, he said.
“And if you do roll up and we are sold out then you wouldn’t be able to get a ticket,” said Keeler.” Our message this year is to plan a little bit ahead and you’ll save money and you’ll secure your spot at Cannon.”
While that process has gone well because many Cannon skiers are dialed into it from last year, the ski area will still get people rolling up at the last minute.
“That’s not a good bet wherever you go,” said Keeler. “Checking ahead is the smartest thing you can do when visiting any place. Rules have changed, hours have changed, days have changed.”
At Cannon, the benefits to having an online store were seen last year, and it allows the ski area to plan ahead because it knows roughly how many people are coming in terms of tickets and therefore allows the ski area crew to move people around when needed, he said.
“If you bought a ticket for next Wednesday and things didn’t work out, we can move you to another day pretty easily,” he said.
So far, numbers for the 2021-2022 ski season are trending higher, helped in part because the available slopes this year opened a week earlier than last year.
“We’re just hanging in there waiting for the snow-making window on Sunday,” said Keeler. “We had decent weather all week, so people are here, they’re happy, and it’s relatively mild.”
The Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway opened on Thursday and will run Fridays through Sundays as well as on holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.