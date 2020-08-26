Food Bank Sees Surge In Demand

Spc. Pamela Usanase, a culinary specialist of the 3643rd Brigade Support Battalion speaks to NH citizen, during the mobile food panty operation, May 23 in Littleton. A team of 23 guardsmen assisted the NH Food Bank with the distribution of more than 15,383 meals to 350 families. (Photo by Capt. Benjamin Moreau, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

The head of the New Hampshire Food Bank predicted greater food insecurity as the pandemic stretches into winter.

Executive Director Eileen Liponis said demand is 50 percent greater than last year and will only grow as the pandemic stretches into winter.

