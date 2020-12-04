ST. JOHNSBURY — Vehicles were lined up five abreast back to Concord Avenue at a food distribution Friday at the Leonard Fields parking lot on Almshouse Road.

The food truck was “an hour, hour and a half late” in arriving, helping to swell the number of waiting recipients, “but once the truck got here we banged right through them,” said Hunter Choiniere of the Abbey Group, headquartered in Sheldon, Vt., as he and Lisa Hubbard, placed boxes of food, while fellow Abbey Group employee, Sam Yoon fork-lifted pallets with the boxes to the back of the truck.

