WEST BURKE — Efforts of volunteers to revitalize the community and the village has led to the creation of a new food pantry situated behind the West Burke Library.
The building is also home to the Universalist Society of West Burke.
The small wooden box, painted a shade of yellow, was celebrated on Monday afternoon in a small gathering of those volunteers and community groups involved, town officials, One Burke volunteers and the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce’s administrator.
An announcement sent by the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce’s administrator, Laura Malieswski, said “Thanks to the efforts of Doug Clarner, Tammy Wagner and John Kresser, along with generous donations from community members, the Sunshine Box is up! It is located behind the West Burke Library and is fully stocked with dry goods. Feel free to take what you need.”
Des Hertz, a local teacher and the chair of the One Burke committee, which resulted from a Community Visit process a few years ago brought to Burke through the Vermont Council on Rural Development, oversaw the celebration marking the new food pantry, which will be unlocked and available to anyone in need.
Hertz told those gathered, just over a dozen community representatives, that she had asked what could be done during the pandemic crisis as a gesture to be helpful, and the idea for a small food pantry available 24-hours-a-day was made by Alyssa May, also a One Burke volunteer, and the pastor of the Orleans Federated Church in Orleans Village.
According to Hertz, May, who was at the ceremony with her son, Marshall, 9, said the food pantry in Orleans has been “well-received and used.”
May’s church has such a food pantry, and she suggested the idea for the West Burke Village location, Hertz told those gathered — all wearing fabric masks and standing in a circle fanning out from the new “Sunshine Box” as it’s been dubbed due to its cheery shade of yellow. Hertz said it was the only color of paint she had on hand, and her daughters, Erin and Kate O’Farrell, painted the cupboard for the project
“That’s a great name,” said Harris, the new town administrator, who was on hand for the celebration. He was a longtime resident and volunteer in West Burke Village serving in multiple community roles including as a West Burke Village Trustee.
The group included the new, first-ever town of Burke administrator, longtime community volunteer and resident Mike Harris, and the town’s Select Board Chair Christine Emmons, along with members of the town’s Planning Commission, the Universalist Society of West Burke, the West Burke United Methodist Church and more.
Hertz said she reached out to local furniture maker Doug Clarner, who is known for his beautiful pieces, and asked if he would volunteer to craft the hoped-for food pantry. He did so, and also donated all the materials for the custom-made box, said Hertz. He also installed the pantry. Also involved in the project was One Burke volunteer Linda Lotti, not at the ceremony, and Todd Venditouli, one was at the event, said Hertz.
Burke Planning Commission member Valerie Desmarais was also in attendance for the dedication.
Donors to the project include Cathy Wheeler (also a One Burke task force member), Jen McCormack, Disa Clarner, Modern Woodman of Burke and Tracie Surridge, Beth El Synagogue, and Sarah and John Kresser as well as anonymous contributors, said Hertz.
Having the box in a discreet location, tucked around the back of the historic brick building on Main Street in West Burke Village, but also having it be centrally located, was important, noted Hertz.
Donations can be left at the box, and non-perishable items such as instant oatmeal, peanut butter and protein items and shelf-stable staples, including dry milk and cereal, are practical items to be donated.
The group discussed that when the West Burke Library is open, donations could be left there as well.
Hertz said she has a number of donated food items stored in her barn now, and the Modern Woodmen group run by Burke Town School teacher Tracie Surridge also donated food to help with the new pantry.
She said cash donations to help stock the pantry can also be sent to the One Burke Task Force to help stock the Sunshine Box.
For questions or to make a donation, contact: deshertz@gmail.com.
The property also has blueberry bushes, apple trees, and raised garden beds maintained by volunteers, with vegetables that will soon be growing.
All the fruit and vegetables growing on the property of the West Burke Library are also for the taking, in a Victory Garden-style offering, said volunteers Jim and Sally Newell, and Dawn Felsing, who were present for the ceremony, from the Universalist Society of West Burke.
