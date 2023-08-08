Food Shelf, Church Embezzler Reaches Plea Deal With State

A man who embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the Lyndon Food Shelf and the East Burke Congregational Church reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Monday.
Gerald H. Prevost, 73, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement in Caledonia Superior Court in exchange for a sentence of 3-7 years, all suspended except for 72 hours to serve in prison. Prevost will also have to pay $294 in court surcharges, abide by probation conditions and pay restitution to the victims.
According to police, Prevost admitted he embezzled over $9,000 from the East Burke Congregational Church to pay debts he couldn’t afford.
Caledonia Superior Court
Prevost also told investigators that he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the Lyndon Food Shelf because he was being blackmailed by another man who had compromising photos of him.
“I asked Prevost to clarify and he advised that {the accused extortionist} allegedly had photos of {the accused extortionist} and Prevost kissing,” wrote Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris in his report. “Prevost advised that {the accused extortionist} contacted Prevost and demanded money to keep {the accused extortionist} from releasing those photos to the public and more importantly to Prevost’s wife. Prevost said that he paid {the accused extortionist} what he had asked, yet {the accused extortionist} kept coming back for more money.”
According to court documents, Prevost was the treasurer of the food shelf and an authorized financial signer for the East Burke Church.
Prevost allegedly admitted to a Vermont State Police investigator that he had made four unauthorized withdrawals from the church.
Lyndonville Police say the President of the food shelf, Lawrie Easterbooks, contacted them on Aug. 22 of 2022.
“I made contact with Easterbrooks, who advised that she had documentation showing more than $61,000.00 in checks made out to Prevost from the Lyndon Area Thrift Store and Emergency Food Shelf’s Passumpsic Bank checking account since January 2021,” wrote Chief Harris in his report. “Easterbrooks said that during the same time, approximately $4,700.00 worth of checks were written on the same account by Prevost to other unauthorized persons or companies.”
Lyndonville Police said their investigation led to questionable checks being written as far back as February 2017 until July 2022.
Before reaching an agreement with prosecutors, Prevost had been facing a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
