Food Shelf, Church Embezzler Reaches Plea Deal With State
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A man who embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from the Lyndon Food Shelf and the East Burke Congregational Church reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Monday.

Gerald H. Prevost, 73, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony embezzlement in Caledonia Superior Court in exchange for a sentence of 3-7 years, all suspended except for 72 hours to serve in prison. Prevost will also have to pay $294 in court surcharges, abide by probation conditions and pay restitution to the victims.

