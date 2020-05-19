USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation, with support from the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, and the New England Revolution Charitable Foundation, will distribute vital food kits to at-risk veterans and military families in St. Johnsbury today.
The event will take place at Ocean State Job Lot, 2000 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury from 3 to 6 p.m. Veterans must register online in advance to reserve a food kit at https://massmilitarysupportfoundation.org/.
The distribution events are part of a commitment from the USA Veterans and Military Support Foundation and its partners to serve 50,000 veterans throughout New England who have limited access to food, especially due to COVID-19. The kits contain non-perishable, nutrient-dense sustainable foods like oatmeal, rice, beans, pasta, canned goods and more, with nutritionist-designed recipes applicable to the foods in each kit.
“During this time of incredible hardship, it’s more important than ever to reach at-risk populations, especially our veterans, who have been so selfless in their service,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director of the Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation.
