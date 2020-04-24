The Vermont Foodbank and Vermont National Guard will distribute food to those in need at five different areas of Vermont beginning on Wednesday. These points of distribution will help ease demand on food shelves around the state that have seen a surge in demand.
The National Guard will set up and operate Points of Distribution (PODs) at the Northeast Kingdom International Airport in Newport on Wednesday, April 29. Other PODs are state airports in Swanton, North Clarendon, Bennington and North Springfield. Those in need of food can go to these locations on the appointed days and receive a seven-day supply of Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE) for each member of their household. Times are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each location.
“The Vermont Foodbank has seen a 30- to 100-percent increase in the number of people in need of food assistance due to COVID-19. This is straining the capacity of the charitable food system,” Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles said. “These points of distribution will help get additional meals to people while taking some pressure off our network of food shelves and meal sites.”
“The crisis is beyond what the Food Bank and other food outlets can handle right now,” said Foodbank Director of Communications and Public Affairs Nicole Whalen on Thursday. “We’re all learning on the fly, and adjusting plans.”
That included on the first day of distribution April 22 at Franklin County Airport in Swanton. “We had 24,000 MREs which we distributed in three hours,” Whalen said. “Then they got another truckload of MREs, and in total they distributed 42,240 meals in Swanton.”
Those who are ill, have been advised to quarantine, or lack transportation can send a friend or relative to pick up meals for them. Those picking up food can come to the location nearest to them, open their trunk, and the appropriate amount of food will be loaded by members of the Guard.
Some of the kinds of MREs are chili, veggie lasagna, penne pasta, spaghetti & meatballs, and beef ravioli. They’re all low sodium and are made to be easy and convenient to heat up, Whalen said. “They come with a heater packet, similar to a hand warmer. I believe you add the packet and some water and in 15 minutes or so you have a hot meal.”
The need for supplemental distribution is being assessed on a week-by-week basis, Whalen said, noting that supply chains are strong to food shelves, and Vermont grocery stores are not experiencing shortages in most food items. The Wednesday Newport dropoff is the last of the five distributions, and is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
