Foot Pursuit Nets Newport Center Man

NEWPORT CENTER — Vermont State Police caught up with a local man on Dec. 22 after a foot pursuit estimated at 2.4 miles.
Jake Buck, 34, of Newport Center was taken into custody without incident on Hodgdon Rd. in Coventry after he fled from a vehicle on Rt. 105 in Irasburg. “During a traffic stop on an unrelated motor vehicle on Route 5 in Irasburg, a Trooper observed a vehicle stop in front of them. An individual, later identified as Jake Buck, exited the vehicle and took off on foot into nearby farmland,” stated the police report.
Buck had been sought by VSP and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) since a Nov. 27 incident on Rt. 105 in Newport Center in which he allegedly swung a baseball bat twice in the direction of Ashlyn Evans, 24, and a juvenile, both of Newport Center, and narrowly missed hitting both.
Buck is also accused of later threatening one of the victims, was observed driving with a criminally suspended license, and previously had disturbed the peace of another individual related to the victims by use of racially charged language. He was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for violating conditions of furlough.
Taken into custody in Coventry, Buck was charged with aggravated assault x2, aggravated disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and criminal DLS. He was held without bail on the DOC arrest warrant at Northern State Correctional Facility, and flash-cited into Orleans Criminal Court on Dec. 27 on the charges.
VSP was assisted by the Newport Police Department and the OCSD in locating Buck.
