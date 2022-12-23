Foot Pursuit Nets Newport Center Man
Jake Buck

NEWPORT CENTER — Vermont State Police caught up with a local man on Dec. 22 after a foot pursuit estimated at 2.4 miles.

Jake Buck, 34, of Newport Center was taken into custody without incident on Hodgdon Rd. in Coventry after he fled from a vehicle on Rt. 105 in Irasburg. “During a traffic stop on an unrelated motor vehicle on Route 5 in Irasburg, a Trooper observed a vehicle stop in front of them. An individual, later identified as Jake Buck, exited the vehicle and took off on foot into nearby farmland,” stated the police report.

